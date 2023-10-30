Natasha Wissmann

Introducing notifications for HTTP Traffic Anomalies
10/31/2023
Today we're excited to announce Traffic Anomalies notifications, which proactively alert you when your Internet property is seeing an unexpected change in traffic patterns...
10/31/2023
03/18/2022
Being a single pane of glass for all network activity has always been one of Cloudflare’s goals. Today, we’re outlining the future vision for Cloudflare observability....
12/11/2021
We know that notifications are incredibly important to our customers. Cloudflare sits in between your Internet property and the rest of the world. When something goes wrong, you want to know right away because it could have a huge impact on your end users....
12/03/2021
Cloudflare can now send proactive notifications about any application security event spike, so you are warned whenever an attack might be targeting your application....
07/27/2021
As part of Cloudflare’s Impact Week, we’re excited to announce a new tool: Your Carbon Impact Report, available today for all Cloudflare accounts, will outline the carbon savings of operating your Internet properties on Cloudflare’s network....
07/08/2021
Today we’re excited to announce Origin Error Rate notifications: a new, sophisticated way to detect and notify you when Cloudflare sees elevated levels of 5xx errors from your origin....