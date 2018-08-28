Welcome, WP Engine!

1 min read

We’ve had the tremendous pleasure of working with WP Engine for nearly 5 years, starting when both companies employed fewer than 100 people in total. From the beginning, we noticed striking similarities between our two companies—both were founded in 2010, both are incredibly passionate about their customers’ success, and both strive to make their technology as simple and accessible as possible. Fast forward to 2018: with WP Engine already leveraging Cloudflare for DNS, thousands of mutual WP Engine and Cloudflare customers, and millions of WordPress websites already protected behind Cloudflare, it was a no-brainer to formally partner together.

Today, we are thrilled to announce WP Engine as a Cloudflare partner! The joint offering, Global Edge Security powered by Cloudflare, integrates WP Engine’s platform with Cloudflare’s managed web application firewall (WAF), advanced distributed denial of service mitigation (DDoS), SSL/TLS encryption, and CDN across a global edge network to deliver the world’s most secure and scalable digital experience on WordPress today.

We couldn’t be more excited about our opportunity to collaborate with WP Engine to deploy business-critical security and CDN edge services to Enterprises and SMBs globally.