Cloudflare and WordPress.com partner to Help Build a Better Internet

2 min read

Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet. We’ve been at it since 2009 and we’re making progress — with approximately 25 million Internet properties being secured and accelerated by our platform.

When we look at other companies that not only have the scale to impact the Internet, but who are also on a similar mission, it’s hard to ignore Automattic, maintainers of the ubiquitous open-source WordPress software and owner of one the web’s largest WordPress hosting platforms WordPress.com, where up to 409 million people read 20 billion pages every month.1

Privacy First Web Analytics

When we started brainstorming ways to combine our impact, one shared value stood out: privacy. We both share a vision for a more private Internet. Today we’re excited to announce a number of initiatives, starting with the integration of Cloudflare’s privacy-first web analytics into WordPress.com. This integration gives WordPress.com publishers choice in how they collect usage data and derive insights about their visitors.

Figure 1) Cloudflare Web Analytics tracking code integrated in the WordPress.com dashboard

Figure 2) An example of Cloudflare Web Analytics in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Automatic Platform Optimization for WordPress

This is not the first time we’ve launched a WordPress-focused product. In October, we introduced Automatic Platform Optimization for WordPress sites, a service that our testing has shown to improve the TTFB by up to 72%! This feature has been incredibly popular with our shared customer base and so we continued to look for ways to bring our two platforms closer together.

How to Get Started

Starting today, Cloudflare Web Analytics settings will appear under the Marketing area of the WordPress.com dashboard, meaning users can simply paste in the analytics code snippet and WordPress.com will take care of injecting the code into their site at runtime. Users will also see links throughout the dashboard to Cloudflare APO and Cloudflare’s CDN, which they can enable within the Cloudflare dashboard.

Figure 3) Additional links to Cloudflare performance and security features in the WordPress.com dashboard

Better Together

WordPress.com + Cloudflare has always been a best-of-breed collaboration, combining security and performance on one hand, with the world’s leading content management and publishing platform on the other. Integrating privacy-first web analytics with native support in the WordPress.com platform is just the latest step towards a better Internet.

To learn more and get started, visit our landing page.

1https://wordpress.com/activity/