Emily Music

Network performance update: Birthday Week 2024

2024-09-23

Since June 2021, we’ve been measuring and ranking our network performance against the top global networks in the world. We use this data to improve our performance, and to share the results of those initiatives. In this post, we’re going to share with you how network performance has changed since our last post in March 2024, and discuss the tools and processes we are using to assess network performance. ...