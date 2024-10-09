Emily Music

Cloudflare incident on August 21, 2025
2025-08-22
On August 21, 2025, an influx of traffic directed toward clients hosted in AWS us-east-1 caused severe congestion on links between Cloudflare and us-east-1. In this post, we explain the details....
2025-08-22
On August 21, 2025, an influx of traffic directed toward clients hosted in AWS us-east-1 caused severe congestion on links between Cloudflare and us-east-1. In this post, we explain the details....
2025-04-09
Cloudflare has been tracking and comparing our speed with other top networks since 2021. Let’s take a look at how things have changed since our last update....
2024-09-23
Since June 2021, we’ve been measuring and ranking our network performance against the top global networks in the world. We use this data to improve our performance, and to share the results of those initiatives. In this post, we’re going to share with you how network performance has changed since our last post in March 2024, and discuss the tools and processes we are using to assess network performance. ...
2024-09-02
On September 3, 2024, the White House published a report on Internet routing security. We’ll talk about what that means and how you can help....