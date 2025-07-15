Cloudflare recognized as a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms

8 min read

We are thrilled to announce that Cloudflare has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platforms1 report. We view this evaluation as a significant recognition of our strategy to help connect and secure workspace security and coffee shop networking through our unique connectivity cloud approach. You can read more about our position in the report here .

Since launching Cloudflare One , our SASE platform, we have delivered hundreds of features and capabilities from our lightweight branch connector and intuitive native Data Loss Prevention (DLP) service to our new secure infrastructure access tools . By operating the world’s most powerful, programmable network we’ve built an incredible foundation to deliver a comprehensive SASE platform.

Today, we operate the world's most expansive SASE network in order to deliver connectivity and security close to where users and applications are, anywhere in the world. We’ve developed our services from the ground up to be fully integrated and run on every server across our network, delivering a unified experience to our customers. And we enable these services with a unified control plane, enabling end-to-end visibility and control anywhere in the world. Tens of thousands of customers trust Cloudflare with their network and security infrastructure.

We’re thrilled with our inclusion in this report and are even more excited that we’re only just getting started. Building on this foundation, we’re investing to move even faster to solve problems for our customers.

What is SASE?

SASE (pronounced “sassy”) is an architectural model that delivers network connectivity and security functions, and delivers them through a single cloud platform and/or centralized policy control.

Given the extent of what organizations need for networking and security, not all SASE capabilities may be available from a single vendor. For example, the security-as-a-service model is sometimes consumed as a part of Security Service Edge (SSE) .

The evolution of this architecture, where a vendor delivers key functionality across networking and security service in a single offering, is SASE. What’s important to note, however, is that convergence can mean many, many different things. For example, some vendors started with SSE capabilities and are building out infrastructure to support it. Some vendors are using public cloud for their infrastructure. Some are aggressively pursuing M&A to acquire functionality. These decisions have led to many problematic questions such as: how many interfaces do organizations need to manage their network and security needs? Why is security enforcement sometimes in the cloud and sometimes at the branch edge?

We believe that the market deserves more than a buffet of features. Convergence should be greater than the sum of the parts. The infrastructure/control plane/data plane for networking services should not be an independent entity from the security services. We believe that we are delivering SASE capabilities in a fundamentally different manner than the majority of vendors in the market: by building out the platform first, and layering services upon it.

We also believe that our efforts to focus on the underlying network delivers better solutions for simplifying your infrastructure, establishing control, and maintaining visibility to support branch connectivity, hybrid work, Zero Trust, and secure cloud access.

What is required for SASE and how is Cloudflare different?

The Cloudflare Global network is one of the largest, most well-connected networks in the world, spanning more than 330 cities in over 125 countries. We are not a new vendor entering a new market, but rather one that has been delivering services upon a mature platform that’s been tested under the most extreme circumstances over the past 15+ years.

Our unified platform, Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud , is built upon a set of principles across our infrastructure, our control plane, and our data plane, that guides everything we do:

Infrastructure: The infrastructure that we build must be everywhere our customers do business. Users, applications, and data are everywhere, and therefore we build ahead of our customer’s needs to ensure that they can connect anything to anywhere, quickly and reliably.

Control Plane: To stay on top of operations, organizations want a single user interface for monitoring activity and enforcing policies, with changes pushed out globally in seconds. In addition, our customers want APIs to extend management into automation and infrastructure-as-code tools. We help organizations cut down on the tool sprawl, doing away with the drudgery and complexity that affects even the most basic administrative tasks with conventional tech stacks. And we restore observability across activity (again by virtue of facilitating any-to-any connectivity) to help with operations with troubleshooting, forensics, and insights across the application landscape.

Data Plane: The data plane is where services are delivered, and we constantly deliver innovations in how users connect, consistently enforce inspection and policy, and deliver traffic to the intended location securely. These services are composable, meaning that new functionality can be enabled from the Control Plane, without the headaches of network downtime normally associated with appliance insertion.

How customers benefit from Cloudflare’s design principles

These principles are crucial for delivering a superior, end-to-end user experience. Your SASE environment is (or will be) processing packets from users across the globe. Latency damages the user experience, in ways that are similar to how a smoothly running engine becomes unreliable and inefficient as internal components become dirty. Our design principles establish the north star to ensure that everything we do and everything we build does not add grit to the engine. This is important because we are seeing a lot of confusion (and some obfuscation) about how to deliver performant SASE services.

To understand how our principles apply towards the delivery of SASE services:

Connecting users to a data center (last mile latency): With traditional on-prem networking, one of the major sources of latency is getting the traffic to the security stack. Both hub & spoke and VPN focus on taking traffic (from sometimes distant locations) to one of the organization’s security enforcement points such as a perimeter firewall. With SASE, the objective is to deliver the security closer to the user, using one of the SASE provider’s data centers. Cloudflare’s global coverage delivers service to within 50ms of 95% of the world’s population. This is something unique to Cloudflare, in that other vendors seldom discuss how much data center coverage is needed to deliver sufficient last mile performance, or sometimes use confusing metrics about the latency within their data centers (see next section) to infer what organizations might expect with end-to-end latency.

Delivering key networking and security services (processing latency): SASE data centers must deliver networking and security, but not all cloud data centers are designed the same. Some implementations in the market separate the SASE edge (the point of presence) from the actual compute (the data center itself). Some have disguised their single-pass processing with a series of daisy-chained proxies, which requires inefficiently decoding packets multiple times (From L3 to L7 and back to L3) to perform different security functions. As a result, there’s often a delta between the performance of a configuration that offers low latency and the configuration with the security features that customers want enabled. Cloudflare delivers full compute in every data center. There is no “next-hop” to compute; instead, there are fungible compute resources to ensure the fastest interface-to-interface possible with all the security features (including TLS decryption) enabled.

Connecting from the SASE to applications (Internet exchanges, private backbone, optimized routing and peering): Many vendors optimize their data centers to focus on egress to the Internet/cloud, typically by participating in Internet exchanges along with a handful of peering relationships. In other words, their networks were not designed for traffic between data centers, which is a suboptimal design for branch-to-branch or branch-to-data-center traffic.

Cloudflare’s network operates a private backbone for traffic destined to another Cloudflare data center, and we are one of the largest participants in Internet exchanges in the world for traffic destined to the Internet/cloud. We are connected to over 13,000 public and private networks, plus our open peering policy provides extensive access for networks of different sizes to participate as well. But user experience isn’t determinable solely by the number of interconnections. Not all Internet exchanges are the same, and in many cases there are variables that affect the quality and reliability of any given connection. That’s why Cloudflare further optimizes the connection to the user’s ultimate destination, whether destined to a public or private network, to make path selection more intelligent than simply counting hops over routing protocols.

How customers adopt Cloudflare One

We’ve discussed how we do what we do. Now let’s discuss the services we deliver. While customers have a number of different requirements that are specific to their organization, we do see centers of gravity that drive their use cases:

Network modernization initiatives: Enterprise networks are in ways more complicated than they need to be. To make the enterprise network suitable for today’s hybrid workspace, many organizations are looking for ways to converge the on-prem and remote user experience. The adoption of the coffee shop networking architecture is driving many projects towards single-vendor SASE. By using Cloudflare Access , users can access applications securely with identity and device-based contextual controls. Organizations use Magic WAN for network connectivity across branch offices, headquarters, regional campuses and the data center.

Security modernization initiatives: Security teams with concerns about enforcing more granular security controls to access critical resources are making efforts to adopt Zero Trust. These initiatives drive security-focused SASE use cases, which can both reduce the attack surface and centralize enforcement of adaptive access policies. Security teams need to both enable access to private applications while also securing access to the Internet. Use Cloudflare Access to implement Zero Trust Network Access, which accelerates the deployment of protections by layering granular, user-specific access controls on top of the existing network topology. Use Cloudflare Gateway to enforce content filtering policies to protect access to the Internet. Use Cloudflare Email Security to stop phishing attacks and disrupt the business email compromise attack lifecycle.

Transformation initiatives: Most organizations have legacy investments in both networking and security infrastructure, and are embarking upon a transformation across their business to support their future needs. Organizations that are transforming need to tackle both networking and security modernization. Cloudflare One addresses comprehensive transformation by delivering networking services through Cloudflare Magic WAN, Cloudflare Access to implement ZTNA, Cloudflare Gateway to protect users from Internet threats, Cloudflare CASB to secure SaaS, and more.

Building beyond SASE

We’re building new capabilities that extend beyond the traditional definition of SASE, all while leveraging our core Cloudflare network foundation. This includes addressing a broader spectrum of security concerns that organizations face, such as phishing and DDoS attacks .

We are expanding our networking capabilities to help organizations simplify and automate multi-cloud connectivity . As the boundaries between public and private networking blur, particularly with the widespread adoption of AI across various applications, customers are looking for a single set of controls for all their applications. This requires market-leading Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) services that natively support both positive and negative security models as part of SASE.

Furthermore, we are rapidly deploying Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) in our data centers to power AI protections and support customer applications . As the only SASE platform that also serves as a leading Edge Distribution Platform with AI primitives, we are uniquely positioned to help customers to understand the latest AI capabilities and secure their users, networks, applications, and data with a security-first approach across the entire application lifecycle. We provide holistic support for the age of AI, and many leading Generative AI platforms rely on our network as critical infrastructure to operate. With their traffic and often code on our network, we enable the safeguard of customers' AI usage.

We believe that these efforts will help the market evolve and address a broader range of customer concerns. We’re doing this incrementally, building integrated solutions on top of our foundation and accelerating our pace. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got planned for the year ahead in SASE.

Are you interested in Cloudflare One? Contact us to learn more about how we can help.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Analyst(s): Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Dale Koeppen, July 9, 2025

