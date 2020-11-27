A Thanksgiving 2020 Reading List

3 min read

While our colleagues in the US are celebrating Thanksgiving this week and taking a long weekend off, there is a lot going on at Cloudflare. The EMEA team is having a full day on CloudflareTV with a series of live shows celebrating #CloudflareCareersDay.

So if you want to relax in an active and learning way this weekend, here are some of the topics we’ve covered on the Cloudflare blog this past week that you may find interesting.

Improving Performance and Search Rankings with Cloudflare for Fun and Profit

Making things fast is one of the things we do at Cloudflare. More responsive websites, apps, APIs, and networks directly translate into improved conversion and user experience. On November 10, Google announced that Google Search will directly take web performance and page experience data into account when ranking results on their search engine results pages (SERPs), beginning in May 2021.

Rustam Lalkaka and Rita Kozlov explain in this blog post how Google Search will prioritize results based on how pages score on Core Web Vitals, a measurement methodology Cloudflare has worked closely with Google to establish, and we have implemented support for in our analytics tools. Read the full blog post.

Getting to the Core: Benchmarking Cloudflare’s Latest Server Hardware



At the Cloudflare Core, we process logs to analyze attacks and compute analytics. In 2020, our Core servers were in need of a refresh, so we decided to redesign the hardware to be more in line with our Gen X edge servers. We designed two major server variants for the core. The first is Core Compute 2020, an AMD-based server for analytics and general-purpose compute paired with solid-state storage drives. The second is Core Storage 2020, an Intel-based server with twelve spinning disks to run database workloads. This is a refresh of the hardware that Cloudflare uses to run analytics provided big efficiency improvements.

Read the full blog post by Brian Bassett

Moving Quicksilver into production

We previously explained how and why we built Quicksilver. Quicksilver is the data store responsible for storing and distributing the billions of KV pairs used to configure the millions of sites and Internet services which use Cloudflare. This second blog post is about the long journey to production which culminates with Kyoto Tycoon removal from Cloudflare infrastructure and points to the first signs of obsolescence.

Geoffrey Plouviez takes you through the entire story of real-world engineering challenges and what it’s like to replace one of Cloudflare’s oldest critical components: read the full blog post here.

Building Black Friday e-commerce experiences with JAMstack and Cloudflare Workers

In this blog post, we explore how Cloudflare Workers continues to excel as a JAMstack deployment platform, and how it can be used to power e-commerce experiences, integrating with familiar tools like Stripe, as well as new technologies like Nuxt.js, and Sanity.io.

Read the full blog post and get all the details and open-source code from Kristian Freeman.

A Byzantine failure in the real world

When we review design documents at Cloudflare, we are always on the lookout for Single Points of Failure (SPOFs). In this post, we present a timeline of a real-world incident, and how an interesting failure mode known as a Byzantine fault played a role in a cascading series of events.

Tom Lianza and Chris Snook’s full blog post describes the consequences of a malfunctioning switch on a system built for reliability.

ASICs at the Edge

At Cloudflare, we pride ourselves in our global network that spans more than 200 cities in over 100 countries. To accelerate all that traffic through our network, there are multiple technologies at play. So let’s have a look at one of the cornerstones that makes all of this work.

Tom Strickx’ epic deep dive into ASICs is here.

Let us know your thoughts and comments below or feel free to also reach out to us via our social media channels.