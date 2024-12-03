From deals to DDoS: exploring Cyber Week 2024 Internet trends

9 min read

In 2024, Thanksgiving (November 28), Black Friday (November 29), and Cyber Monday (December 2) significantly impacted Internet traffic, similar to trends seen in 2023 and previous years . This year, Thanksgiving in the US drove a 20% drop in daily traffic compared to the previous week, with a notable 33% dip at 15:45 ET. In contrast, Black Friday and Cyber Monday drove traffic spikes. But how global is this trend, and do attacks increase during Cyber Week?

At Cloudflare, we manage and protect a substantial amount of traffic for our customers, providing a unique vantage point to analyze traffic and attack patterns across the Internet. This perspective reveals insights like Cyber Monday being the busiest Internet traffic day of 2024 globally, followed by Black Friday, with patterns varying across countries. Notably, global HTTP request volume on Cyber Monday 2024 was 36% higher than 2023, with 5% of that traffic blocked as potential attacks.

For this analysis, we examined anonymized and aggregated HTTP requests and DNS queries across our network to uncover key patterns. Cyber Monday, December 2, was the day with peak traffic, and key findings for that day include:

Cloudflare processed a peak of 99.8 million HTTP requests per second at 15:33 UTC on Cyber Monday, December 2.

Cloudflare handled approximately 5.4 trillion daily requests on Cyber Monday, with blocked potential attacks comprising around 5% of all traffic. This was higher than the 5.1 trillion daily requests on Black Friday, where 6% of request traffic consisted of blocked potential attacks.

Daily global HTTP request volume on Cyber Monday 2024 (December 2) increased by 36% compared to Cyber Monday 2023. In comparison, Cyber Monday 2023 had shown a 27% increase over Cyber Monday 2022.

Ranking Cyber Week daily Internet traffic

This year’s trends, like those observed in previous years, show how Internet traffic typically peaks in late November but tends to drop in December. In 2024, Cyber Monday was again the busiest day for global Internet traffic. However, Black Friday didn’t make the Top 3, as Sunday, December 1, and Tuesday, November 26, saw higher traffic. Black Friday ranked #5, coming behind November 21. Note: On December 1, 2024, a customer-specific software update event contributed to the increased Internet traffic observed that day, including at the country level.

Highest Internet traffic days, worldwide

#1 Cyber Monday, December 2, 2024 #2 Sunday, December 1, the day before Cyber Monday #3 Tuesday, November 26, 2024

In the US, the ranking was similar, with Cyber Monday, Sunday, and Black Friday being the busiest days for Internet traffic. On Cyber Monday, traffic was 12% higher than the previous week and 57% higher than Cyber Monday 2023.

Highest Internet traffic days, United States

#1 Cyber Monday, December 2 #2 Sunday, December 1 #3 Black Friday, November 29

Additionally, most US states show a similar trend, with Cyber Monday generating the most traffic, followed by Sunday, December 1, and Black Friday, November 29. Arizona, West Virginia, and Arkansas saw increases in traffic of over 20% compared to the previous week. Almost all other states experienced traffic increases exceeding 10%, including some of the most populous ones like California (11%), Florida (11%), and New York (11%).

In looking at just traffic to Shopping and Retail sites based in the US that use Cloudflare, Cyber Monday recorded the highest traffic, followed by Black Friday and the Black Friday weekend. Traffic to these sites increased significantly during Cyber Week, starting on Monday, November 25, with a 7% increase compared to the previous week and a 57% jump compared to the first week of November.

Black Friday goes mobile, Cyber Monday goes desktop

During Thanksgiving Day, mobile usage in the US increased significantly, with mobile device traffic accounting for 51.7% of all traffic, compared to 42.4% the previous week. The trend intensified on Black Friday, with mobile’s share peaking at 51.9% (up from 43.9% the prior Friday) and reaching a similar level on Saturday, November 30, at 52%. However, Cyber Monday saw a shift to desktop use, with mobile device share dropping to 43.4%, lower than the previous Monday. This mirrors a similar trend observed in 2023.

These patterns suggest that Black Friday shopping in the US often involves more out of home/office activities, with people relying on mobile devices for Internet access while on the go, whereas the opposite tends to occur on Cyber Monday, a day when many return to work and school in the US.

How are other countries impacted by Cyber Week?

Internationally, a trend of peak Internet traffic in November is observed in most countries, as highlighted in our 2023 Year in Review . This trend is likely linked to colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere, where approximately 87% of the world's population resides, as well as holidays and shopping periods, among other factors.

Here's a table summarizing the November and early December days with the most traffic, where Cyber Week plays a significant role.

Highest Internet traffic days

UK #1 Black Friday, November 29 #2 Cyber Monday, December 2 #3 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) Canada #1 Cyber Monday, December 2 #2 Black Friday, November 29 #3 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) Germany #1 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) #2 Black Friday, November 29 #3 Cyber Monday, December 2 Mexico #1 Cyber Monday, December 2 #2 Wednesday, November 27 #3 Tuesday, November 26 France #1 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) #2 Cyber Monday, December 2 #3 Wednesday, November 27 Brazil #1 Tuesday, November 26 #2 Cyber Monday, December 2 #3 Thursday, November 21 Spain #1 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) #2 Cyber Monday, December 2 #3 Tuesday, November 26 Australia #1 Black Friday, November 29 #2 Cyber Monday, December 2 #3 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) Egypt #1 Wednesday, November 27 #2 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) #3 Sunday, November 24 Singapore #1 Friday, November 22 #2 Cyber Monday, December 2 #3 Tuesday, November 26 India #1 Cyber Monday, December 2 #2 Black Friday, November 29 #3 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) Turkey #1 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) #2 Cyber Monday, December 2 #3 Singles’ Day, November 10-11 Saudi Arabia #1 Sunday, December 1 (Black Friday weekend) #2 Saturday, November 30 (Black Friday weekend) #3 Cyber Monday, December 2 South Africa #1 Wednesday, November 27 #2 Tuesday, November 26 #3 Black Friday, November 29

Countries like the Philippines (where Singles’ Day was the top shopping day again this year), Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia (where Cyber Monday ranked second this year) show increased traffic in October and November compared to other months. However, they do not exhibit an obvious increase in traffic during Cyber Week.

As noted earlier, Singles' Day (November 11), a major Asian shopping event, ranked among the Top 3 traffic days in Turkey, the Philippines, and other countries.

E-commerce DNS trends

Aggregated data from our 1.1.1.1 resolver reveals category-specific DNS traffic growth to E-commerce sites, showing a steady increase throughout November, similar to the overall Internet traffic trends.

In the US, E-commerce DNS traffic in November 2024 followed a similar pattern compared to 2023. Black Friday (November 29) ranked as the top day for DNS traffic in the E-commerce category, followed closely by Cyber Monday and Tuesday, November 26. This aligns more closely with overall US Internet traffic trends, where Cyber Monday ranked #1.

Also in the E-commerce category, DNS traffic on Black Friday peaked between 15:00 and 18:00 ET (13:00 and 15:00 PT), with an 18% increase at 18:00 ET compared to the previous week. On Cyber Monday, peak traffic occurred later, from 20:00 to 22:00 ET (17:00 to 19:00 PT).

A glimpse into Europe’s DNS E-commerce trends

The UK showed a similar trend in DNS traffic to E-commerce sites, mirroring its Internet traffic patterns, and following the same pattern as 2023. In 2024, Black Friday (November 29) ranked #1, followed by Cyber Monday (December 2), and Thursday, November 21.

In Australia, Saturday, November 30 (the day after Black Friday), was the top day for E-commerce DNS traffic, followed by Cyber Monday and Black Friday. Canada followed a similar trend, with Black Friday ranking highest, followed by Cyber Monday.

In Germany, the busiest E-commerce day was Thursday, November 21, a week before Black Friday, followed by Black Friday (November 29) and Monday, November 25. Cyber Monday did not make the top three, consistent with 2023.

In France, Black Friday remained the top E-commerce day, as in 2023, followed by Cyber Monday (December 2) and Thursday, November 21.

Low-cost and second-hand DNS trends

Focusing on the US again, so-called “low-cost” E-commerce sites (which include recent entrants like Temu and fast-fashion brands) have become increasingly popular, and experienced more DNS traffic in the days leading up to Black Friday and Thanksgiving, specifically November 26 and 27. Cyber Monday ranked third.

As observed last year, second-hand shopping sites (ones that offer previously used items) in the US gained more momentum and DNS traffic during the two weeks before Black Friday week. Traffic to these sites peaked on November 12, with Cyber Monday coming in as a close second.

Growth of cyber threats in November

DDoS ( distributed denial-of-service ) attacks remain a common tactic for disrupting Internet properties. Our data shows that Shopping and Retail sites in the United States protected by Cloudflare experienced a significant rise in DDoS activity on Cyber Monday. On that day, 7% of all traffic in this category was mitigated as DDoS attacks, with an additional 8% flagged as potential threats.

More broadly, DDoS activity targeting the US in general (not limited to E-commerce) also spiked during Black Friday week. Starting November 24, the share blocked as DDoS attacks rose sharply, peaking at over 2% of all traffic on November 25. Across the entire Cyber Week, there was a 41% increase in blocked DDoS attack requests compared to the previous week.

Email threat trends around “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday”

From a cybersecurity perspective, trending events, topics, and individuals often trigger spikes in email traffic, including malicious, phishing, and spam messages. This was evident during the Paris 2024 Olympics , the US elections , and shopping periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Between November 1 and December 2, 2024, Cloudflare’s Cloud Email Security service processed nearly 24 million emails mentioning “Black Friday” or “Cyber Monday” in the subject. Of those, 19.4 million referenced “Black Friday” while 4.2 million mentioned “Cyber Monday”, with 76% (3.2 million) of the Cyber Monday emails sent on December 2, 2024.

During this period, “Black Friday” emails were not only higher volume but also showed higher percentages of spam (10.8%) and malicious content (0.9%) compared to emails mentioning “Cyber Monday” in the subject, which had 1.8% spam and 0.2% malicious content.

In the next chart, we focus on emails with “Black Friday” in the subject, given that it generated the highest percentage of spam and malicious emails. Spam emails peaked in mid-November, making up 29% of all emails, and reached 26% on Cyber Monday. Malicious email percentages were also higher in mid-November, with 3% recorded on November 14, before Black Friday week.

The busiest day for “Black Friday” emails was November 29, Black Friday itself, with 4.1 million emails, followed by Saturday, November 30 (1.5 million), and Wednesday, November 27 (1.4 million).

Wrap up

Internet traffic trends during Black Friday and Cyber Monday show varying patterns globally and regionally. Cyber Monday leads in traffic overall, followed closely by Black Friday. While the US and Canada share similar trends, countries like the UK, Germany, and Australia saw traffic higher on Black Friday than Cyber Monday. In most countries, activity also increased in the days leading up to Black Friday.

On the cybersecurity front, DDoS attacks were more noticeable during Cyber Week in 2024, especially targeting shopping-related sites.

If you're interested in more trends and insights about the Internet, check out Cloudflare Radar .

