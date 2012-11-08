Get Started Free|Contact Sales

How to choose a payment platform: a CloudFlare + Braintree meetup

11/08/2012

1 min read

We are looking forward to co-hosting a meetup next week on Wednesday, November 14, with Braintree, the fastest growing payments platform for online and mobile commerce.

This meetup will:

  • Answer all of your questions about what to look for as you decide which payments provider is best for you
  • Debunk payment myths
  • Give insight into what the future of payments may hold

The speakers will give an overview of various payment solutions for different business types and stage of growth. From startups to SMBs - this meetup will answer your questions and give guidelines for best practices in choosing an online payment service.

Braintree speakers will be Charity Kittler, who directs training at Braintree, and Jenna Wyer, VP of Sales for Braintree.

There will be pizza, beer and good times, hope to see you there!

Doors open at 6:30PM, presentation starts at 7PM.

RSVP for the Braintree and CloudFlare meetup

