Pete Zimmerman

Network-based policies in Cloudflare Gateway
06/04/2021
Today we’re excited to announce the ability for administrators to configure network-based policies in Cloudflare Gateway....
03/23/2021
We’re announcing support for malware detection and prevention directly from the Cloudflare edge, giving Gateway users an additional line of defense against security threats....
12/21/2020
You can now build secure web gateway rules based on user and group identity....
10/14/2020
Announcing a full Secure Web Gateway at the Cloudflare edge. Cloudflare Gateway provides security wherever organizations operate via the Cloudflare WARP client....