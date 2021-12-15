An exposed apt signing key and how to improve apt security
12/15/2021
Recently, we received a bug bounty report regarding the GPG signing key used for pkg.cloudflareclient.com, the Linux package repository for our Cloudflare WARP products....
Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Rustacean, Linux geek. @jeff-hiner on Github
12/15/2021
Recently, we received a bug bounty report regarding the GPG signing key used for pkg.cloudflareclient.com, the Linux package repository for our Cloudflare WARP products....