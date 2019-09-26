Birthday Week 2019 Wrap-up

2 min read

This week we celebrated Cloudflare’s 9th birthday by launching a variety of new offerings that support our mission: to help build a better Internet. Below is a summary recap of how we celebrated Birthday Week 2019.

Every day Cloudflare protects over 20 million Internet properties from malicious bots, and this week you were invited to join in the fight! Now you can enable “bot fight mode” in the Firewall settings of the Cloudflare Dashboard and we’ll start deploying CPU intensive code to traffic originating from malicious bots. This wastes the bots’ CPU resources and makes it more difficult and costly for perpetrators to deploy malicious bots at scale. We’ll also share the IP addresses of malicious bot traffic with our Bandwidth Alliance partners, who can help kick malicious bots offline. Join us in the battle against bad bots – and, as you can read here – you can help the climate too!

Speed matters, and if you manage a website or app, you want to make sure that you’re delivering a high performing website to all of your global end users. Now you can enable Browser Insights in the Speed section of the Cloudflare Dashboard to analyze website performance from the perspective of your users’ web browsers.

Several months ago we announced WARP, a free mobile app purpose-built to address the security and performance challenges of the mobile Internet, while also respecting user privacy. After months of testing and development, this week we (finally) rolled out WARP to approximately 2 million wait-list customers. We also enabled WARP+, a WARP experience that uses Argo routing technology to route your mobile traffic across faster, less-congested, routes through the Internet. WARP and WARP+ are now available in the iOS and Android App stores and we can’t wait for you to give it a try!

Last year we announced early support for QUIC, a UDP based protocol that aims to make everything on the Internet work faster, with built-in encryption. The IETF subsequently decided that QUIC should be the foundation of the next generation of the HTTP protocol, HTTP/3. This week, Cloudflare was the first to introduce support for HTTP/3 in partnership with Google Chrome and Mozilla.

Finally, to wrap up our birthday week announcements, we announced Workers Sites. The Workers serverless platform continues to grow and evolve, and every day we discover new and innovative ways to help developers build and optimize their applications. Workers Sites enables developers to easily deploy lightweight static sites across Cloudflare’s global cloud platform without having to build out the traditional backend server infrastructure to support these sites.

We look forward to Birthday Week every year, as a chance to showcase some of our exciting new offerings — but we all know building a better Internet is about more than one week. It’s an effort that takes place all year long, and requires the help of our partners, employees and especially you — our customers. Thank you for being a customer, providing valuable feedback and helping us stay focused on our mission to help build a better Internet.

Can’t get enough of this week’s announcements, or want to learn more? Register for next week’s Birthday Week Recap webinar to get the inside scoop on every announcement.