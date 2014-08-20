Get Started Free|Contact Sales

Attracta: Solving a big problem for every host

08/08/2012

Troy McCasland is the co founder and Vice President of Business Development at Attracta. He has been at the company since its inception, working on the executive management team and building the business.

We sat down with Troy at HostingCon and asked, what exactly does Attracta do? "Attracta makes the worlds most popular search engine optimization platform," said Troy. "We solve a really big problem for every host here at HostingCon."

According to Troy, if a customer purchases a site through a host and then searches for their site in Google, only to find their site isn't there, it can be a big problem for the host. Attracta solves that problem by crawling the site and offering a XML Sitemap of the site to major search engines such as Google, Yahoo!, Bing and Ask.

Attracta currently has more than 2.3 million customers and adds over 100,000 customers a month.

At HostingCon 2012, CloudFlare co-founder Michelle Zatlyn sat down with 28 leading experts in the hosting industry. Their conversations were captured live and offer insight into the latest trends and news in hosting.

