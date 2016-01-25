Get Started Free|Contact Sales

Advanced Technical "Hacks" for your site's SEO

01/25/2016

1 min read

Improving your site’s SEO is probably top of mind for you, but doing so takes a lot of hard work and the rules of the game are constantly changing. On Tuesday, January 26th at 10am PT/1pm ET, CloudFlare is hosting a live discussion with some of the leading experts in technical SEO. They will share advanced technical hacks to help you reap the benefits of higher search rankings. In the live discussion, Martin Woods, Reza Moaiandin, and Patrick Stox will cover:

  • Tangible tips about on-page code excellency
  • Semantic markup
  • Web server optimization with GZIP and HTTP/2
  • Web content optimization
  • Site security with malware and DDoS prevention

In addition to the webinar, Reza and Martin from SALT.agency have offered a free 30 minute technical SEO consult on your website. Consults are limited to the first 50 people who signup here and also attend the live webinar event on January 26th at 10am PT. Be sure to register for the webinar, too.

