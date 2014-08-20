Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Do you want to work with Go?

11/18/2012

1 min read

It's no secret that CloudFlare has adopted Go for some production systems; we've written about our use of Go in the past. But over time it's become clear to us that Go is an important language for the sort of high-performance, highly-concurrent software we have to write. And the Go package library contains pretty much everything we need to write small, fast programs (and write them quickly).

Do you want to work with Go?

So, Go has become an important part of CloudFlare Engineering.

And because of that we are actively hiring for people who know Go or want to learn it. We'll soon be open sourcing some of our Go programs and want to find more people to work on our Go code base.

We're currently using Go for PKI tools, our Railgun web optimizer, a new high-performance DNS server and a curl-like tool for SPDY. And we've hosted the GoSF meetup in the past.

So, if you're interested in writing Go code, contributing to Golang itself and having your code go into production against billions of page views per day, get in touch.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Life at CloudflarespdyRailgunCareersGo

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

January 18, 2018 3:58 PM

Deprecating SPDY

Participating in the Internet democracy occasionally means that technologies that were once popular lose their utility as newer technologies emerge. SPDY is one such technology. As a result, we're announcing our intention to deprecate the use of SPDY for connections made to Cloudflare's edge....

SSL, Product News, spdy, HTTP2, Security, Speed & Reliability 