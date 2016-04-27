Ask Me Anything About HTTP/2

1 min read

We're big fans of HTTP/2 at Cloudflare. Our customers make up the majority of HTTP/2 enabled domains today. HTTP/2 is a key part of the modern web, and its growth and adoption is changing how websites and applications are built.

On Thursday April 28, 2016, our friends at CatchPoint are hosting a live AMA (Ask Me Anything) with experts from CloudFlare, Akamai, and Google answering questions in real time about the protocol's features, adoption, and future.

When: Thursday April 28, 2016 from 2pm-3pm Eastern Time (1600-1700 UTC)

How: Ask questions ahead of time (and vote on questions). Join in real-time on Thursday.

Who: Cloudflare's own Suzanne Aldrich will join Ilya Grigorik from Google, Tim Kadlec from Akamai, and Andrew Smirnov from Catchpoint.

Need the basics on HTTP/2 ahead of time? Visit the Cloudflare HTTP/2 website.