Cloudflare Rate Limiting - Insight, Control, and Mitigation against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Today, Cloudflare is extending its Rate Limiting service by allowing any of our customers to sign up. Our Enterprise customers have enjoyed the benefits of Cloudflare’s Rate Limiting offering for the past several months. As part of our mission to build a better internet, we believe that everyone should have the ability to sign up for the service to protect their websites and APIs.

Rate Limiting is one more feature in our arsenal of tools that help to protect our customers against denial-of-service attacks, brute-force password attempts, and other types of abusive behavior targeting the application layer. Application layer attacks are usually a barrage of HTTP/S requests which may look like they originate from real users, but are typically generated by machines (or bots). As a result, application layer attacks are often harder to detect and can more easily bring down a site, application, or API. Rate Limiting complements our existing DDoS protection services by providing control and insight into Layer 7 DDoS attacks.

Rate Limiting is now available to all customers across all plans as an optional paid feature. The first 10,000 qualifying requests are free, which allows customers to start using the feature without any cost .

Real world examples of how Rate Limiting helped Cloudflare customers

Over the past few months, Cloudflare customers ranging from e-commerce companies to high-profile, ad-driven platforms have been using this service to mitigate malicious attacks. It made a big difference to their business: they’ve stopped revenue loss, reduced infrastructure costs, and protected valuable information, such as intellectual property and/or customer data.

Several common themes have emerged for customers who have been successfully using Rate Limiting during the past couple months. The following are examples of some of the issues those customers have faced and how Rate Limiting addressed them.

High-volume attacks designed to bring down e-commerce sites

Buycraft, a Minecraft e-commerce platform, was subjected to denial-of-service attacks which could have brought down the e-commerce stores of its 500,000+ customers. Rate Limiting addresses this common attack type by blocking offending IP addresses at its network edge, so the malicious traffic doesn’t reach the origin servers and impact customers.

Attacks against API endpoints

Haveibeenpwned.com provides an API that surfaces accounts that have been hacked to help potential victims identify whether their credentials have been compromised. Troy Hunt (the service’s creator), decided to use Cloudflare’s Rate Limiting to protect his API from malicious traffic, leading to improved performance and reduced infrastructure costs.

Brute-force login attacks

After IT consulting firm 2600 Solutions, which manages Wordpress sites for clients, was brute-forced over 200 times in a month, owner Jeff Williams decided to use Cloudflare Rate Limiting. By blocking excessive failed login attempts, they were able to not only protect their clients’ sites from being compromised, they also ensured legitimate users were not impacted by slower application performance.

Bots scraping the site for content



Another Cloudflare customer saw valuable content being scraped from their site by competitors using bots. Competitors then used this scraped content to boost their own search engine ranking at the expense of the targeted site. Our customer lost tens of thousands of dollars before using Cloudflare’s Rate Limiting to prevent the bots from scraping content.

How do I get started with Rate Limiting?



Anyone can start utilizing the benefits of Cloudflare’s Rate Limiting. With the Cloudflare Dashboard, go to the Firewall tab, and within the Rate Limiting card, click on “Enable Rate Limiting.”

Even though you will be prompted to enter a payment method to start using the service, you will not be charged for the first 10,000 qualifying requests. Once done, you’ll be able to create rules.

If you are on an Enterprise plan, contact your Cloudflare Customer Success Manager to enable Rate Limiting.

Tighter control over the type of traffic to rate limit

As customers begin to understand attack patterns and their own application’s potential vulnerabilities, they can tighten criteria. All customers can create path-specific rules, using wildcards (for example: www.example.com/login/* or www.example.com/*/checkout.php). Customers on a Business or higher plan can specify to rate limit only certain HTTP request methods.

Simulate traffic to tune your rules



Customers on the Pro and higher plans will be able to ‘simulate’ rules. A rule in simulate mode will not actually block malicious traffic, but will allow you to understand what traffic will be blocked if you were to setup a ‘live’ rule. All Customers will have analytics (coming soon) to let them gain insights into the traffic patterns to their site, and the efficacy of their rules.

