On the Leading Edge - Cloudflare named a leader in The Forrester Wave: DDoS Mitigation Solutions

Cloudflare has been recognized as a leader in the “Forrester WaveTM: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q4 2017.”

The DDoS landscape continues to evolve. The increase in sophistication, frequency, and range of targets of DDoS attacks has placed greater demands on DDoS providers, many of which were evaluated in the report.

This year, Cloudflare received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria, including:

Length of Implementation

Layers 3 and 4 Attacks Mitigation

DNS Attack Mitigation

IoT Botnets

Multi-Vector Attacks

Filtering Deployment

Secure Socket Layer Investigation

Mitigation Capacity

Pricing Model

We believe that Cloudflare’s position as a leader in the report stems from the following:

An architecture designed to address high-volume attacks. This post written in October 2016 provides some insight into how Cloudflare’s architecture scales to meet the most advanced DDoS attacks differently than legacy scrubbing centers.

In September 2017, due to the size and effectiveness of our network, we announced the elimination of “surge pricing” commonly found in other DDoS vendors by offering unmetered mitigation. Regardless of what Cloudflare plan a customer is on—Free, Pro, Business, or Enterprise—we will never terminate a customer or charge more based on the size of an attack.

Because we protect over 7 million Internet properties, we have a unique view into the types of attacks launched across the Internet, especially harder-to-deflect Layer 7 application attacks. This allows us to reduce the amount of manual intervention and use automated mitigations to more quickly detect and block attacks.

Our DDoS mitigation solution helps protect customers by integrating with not only a stack of other security features, such as SSL and WAF, but also with a full suite of performance features. With a highly scalable network of over 118 data centers, Cloudflare can both accelerate legitimate traffic and block malicious DDoS traffic.

This combination of scale, ease-of-use through automatic mitigations, and integration with performance solutions, continues to advance our mission to help build a better Internet.

At Cloudflare, our mission is to help build a better internet - one that is performant, secure and reliable for all. We do this through a combination of scale, ease-of use, and data-driven insights that enable us to deliver automatic mitigation. It is because of this focus and these types of innovation that we were able to offer unmetered DDoS mitigation at no additional cost to all of our customers this year. We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the Forrester WaveTM: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q4 2017 report.

To check out the full report, download your complimentary copy here.