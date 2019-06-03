Cloudflare Partners: A New Program with New Partners

4 min read

Many overlook a critical portion of the language in Cloudflare’s mission: “to help build a better Internet.” From the beginning, we knew a mission this bold, an undertaking of this magnitude, couldn’t be done alone. We could only help. To ultimately build a better Internet, it would take a diverse and engaged ecosystem of technologies, customers, partners, and end-users. Fortunately, we’ve been able to work with amazing partners as we’ve grown, and we are eager to announce new, specific programs to grow our ecosystem with an increasingly diverse set of partners.

Today, we’re excited to announce the latest iteration of our partnership program for solutions partners. These categories encompass resellers and referral partners, OEM partners, and the new partner services program. Over the past few years, we’ve grown and learned from some amazing partnerships, and want to bring those best practices to our latest partners at scale—to help them grow their business with Cloudflare’s global network.

Cloudflare Partner Tiers

Partner Program for Solution Partners

Every partner program out there has tiers, and Cloudflare’s program is no exception. However, our tiering was built to help our partners ramp up, accelerate and move fast. As Matt Harrell highlighted, we want the process to be as seamless as possible, to help partners find the level of engagement that works best for them‚ with world-class enablement paths and best-in-class revenue share models—built-in from the beginning.

World-Class Enablement

Cloudflare offers complimentary training and enablement to all partners. From self-serve paths, to partner-focused webinars, and instructor-based courses, and certification—we want to ensure our partners can learn and develop Cloudflare and product expertise, to make them as effective as possible when utilizing our massive global network.

Driving Business Value

We want our partners to grow and succeed. From self-serve resellers to our most custom integration, we want to make it frictionless to build a profitable business on Cloudflare. From our tenant API system to dedicated account teams, we’re ready to help you go-to-market with solutions that help end-customers. This includes opportunities to co-market, develop target accounts, and directly partner, to succeed with strategic accounts.

Cloudflare recognizes that, in order to help build a better Internet, we need successful partners—and our latest program is built to help partners build and grow profitable business models around Cloudflare’s solutions.

Partner Services Program - SIs, MSSPs, MSSPs, PSOs

For the first time, we are expanding our program to also include service providers that want to develop and grow profitable services practices around Cloudflare’s solutions.

Our customers face some of the most complex challenges on the Internet. From those challenges, we’ve already seen some amazing opportunities for service providers to create value, grow their business, and make an impact. From customers migrating to the public, hybrid or multi-cloud for the first time, to entirely re-writing applications using Cloudflare Workers®, the need for expertise has increased across our entire customer base. In early pilots, we’ve seen four major categories in building a successful service practice around Cloudflare:

Network Digital Transformations - Help customers migrate and modernize their network solution. Cloudflare is the only cloud-native network to give Enterprise-grade control and visibility into on-prem, hybrid, and multi-cloud architectures.

Help customers migrate and modernize their network solution. Cloudflare is the only cloud-native network to give Enterprise-grade control and visibility into on-prem, hybrid, and multi-cloud architectures. Serverless Architecture Development - Provide serverless application development services, thought leadership, and technical consulting around leveraging Cloudflare Workers and Apps.

Provide serverless application development services, thought leadership, and technical consulting around leveraging Cloudflare Workers and Apps. Managed Security & Insights - Enable CISO and IT leaders to obtain single pane of glass of reporting and policy management across all Internet-facing application with Cloudflare’s Security solutions.

Enable CISO and IT leaders to obtain single pane of glass of reporting and policy management across all Internet-facing application with Cloudflare’s Security solutions. Managed Performance & Reliability - Keep customer’s High-Availability applications running quickly and efficiently with Cloudflare’s Global Load Balancing, Smart Routing, and Anycast DNS, which allows performance consulting, traffic analysis, and application monitoring.

As we expand this program, we are looking for audacious service providers and system integrators that want to help us build a better Internet for our mutual customers. Cloudflare can be an essential lynchpin to simplify and accelerate digital transformations. We imagine a future where massive applications run within 10ms of 90% of the global population, and where a single-pane solution provides security, performance, and reliability for mission-critical applications—running across multiple clouds. Cloudflare needs help from amazing global integrators and service partners to help realize this future.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a service partner and growing your business with Cloudflare, please reach out to [email protected] or explore cloudflare.com/partners/services

Just Getting Started

Metcalf’s law states that a network is only as powerful as the amount of nodes within the network. And within the global Cloudflare network, we want as many partner nodes as possible—from agencies to systems integrators, managed security providers, Enterprise resellers, and OEMs. A diverse ecosystem of partners is essential to our mission of helping to build a better Internet, together. We are dedicated to the success of our partners, and we will continue to iterate and develop our programs to make sure our partners can grow and develop on Cloudflare’s global network. Our commitment moving forward is that Cloudflare will be the easiest and most valuable solution for channel partners to sell and support globally.

