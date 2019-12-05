Announcing deeper insights and new monitoring capabilities from Cloudflare Analytics

2 min read

This week we’re excited to announce a number of new products and features that provide deeper security and reliability insights, “proactive” analytics when there’s a problem, and more powerful ways to explore your data.

If you’ve been a user or follower of Cloudflare for a little while, you might have noticed that we take pride in turning technical challenges into easy solutions. Flip a switch or run a few API commands, and the attack you’re facing is now under control or your site is now 20% faster. However, this ease of use is even more helpful if it’s complemented by analytics. Before you make a change, you want to be sure that you understand your current situation. After the change, you want to confirm that it worked as intended, ideally as fast as possible.

Because of the front-line position of Cloudflare’s network, we can provide comprehensive metrics regarding both your traffic and the security and performance of your Internet property. And best of all, there’s nothing to set up or enable. Cloudflare Analytics is automatically available to all Cloudflare users and doesn’t rely on Javascript trackers, meaning that our metrics include traffic from APIs and bots and are not skewed by ad blockers.

Here’s a sneak peek of the product launches. Look out for individual blog posts this week for more details on each of these announcements.

Product Analytics : Today, we’re making Firewall Analytics available to Business and Pro plans, so that more customers understand how well Cloudflare mitigates attacks and handles malicious traffic. And we’re highlighting some new metrics, such as the rate of solved captchas (useful for Bot Management), and features, such as customizable reports to facilitate sharing and archiving attack information. We’re introducing Load Balancing Analytics, which shows traffic flows by load balancer, pool, origin, and region, and helps explain why a particular origin was selected to receive traffic.

: Monitoring : We’re announcing tools to help you monitor your origin either actively or passively and automatically reroute your traffic to a different server when needed. Because Cloudflare sits between your end users and your origin, we can spot problems with your servers without the use of external monitoring services.

: Data tools : The product analytics we’ll be featuring this week use a new API behind the scenes. We’re making this API generally available, allowing you to easily build custom dashboards and explore all of your Cloudflare data the same way we do, so you can easily gain insights and identify and debug issues.

: Account Analytics : We’re releasing (in beta) a new dashboard that shows aggregated information for all of the domains under your account, allowing you to know what’s happening at a glance.

:

