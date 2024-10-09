Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Leslye Paniagua

Thermal design supporting Gen 12 hardware: cool, efficient and reliable

2024-10-07

HardwareEdgeCloudflare Network

Great thermal solutions play a crucial role in hardware reliability and performance. Gen 12 servers have implemented an exhaustive thermal analysis to ensure optimal operations within a wide variety of temperature conditions and use cases. By implementing new design and control features for improved power efficiency on the compute nodes we also enabled the support of powerful accelerators to serve our customers....