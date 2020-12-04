An introduction to three-phase power and PDUs
12/04/2020
This blog is a quick Electrical Engineering 101 session going over specifically how 3-phase PDUs work, along with some good practices on how we use them...
12/04/2020
This blog is a quick Electrical Engineering 101 session going over specifically how 3-phase PDUs work, along with some good practices on how we use them...
02/25/2020
As we started looking at production ready systems to power our Gen X solution, we took a long look at what is available to us in the market today and we’ve made our decision. We’re moving on from Gen 9's 48-core setup of dual socket Intel Xeon Platinum 6162's to a 48-core single socket AMD EPYC 7642...
10/10/2018
This is about our latest generation G9 server. From a G4 server comprising of 12 Intel Sandybridge CPU cores, our G9 server has 192 Intel Skylake CPU cores ready to handle today’s load across Cloudflare’s network....