Technology's Promise - Highlights from DEF CON China 1.0

DEF CON is one of the largest and oldest security conferences in the world. Last year, it launched a beta event in China in hopes of bringing the local security communities closer together. This year, the organizer made things official by introducing DEF CON China 1.0 with a promise to build a forum for China where everyone can gather, connect, and grow together.

Themed "Technology's Promise", DEF CON China kicked off on 5/30 in Beijing and attracted participants of all ages. Watching young participants test, play and tinker with new technologies with such curiosity and excitement absolutely warmed our hearts!

It was a pleasure to participate in DEF CON China 1.0 this year and connect with local communities. Great synergy as we exchanged ideas and learnings on cybersecurity topics. Did I mention we also spoiled ourselves with the warm hospitality, wonderful food, live music, and amazing crowd while in Beijing.

Event Highlights: Cloudflare Team Meets with DEF CON China Visitors and Organizers (DEF CON Founder Jeff Moss and Baidu Security General Manager Jefferey Ma)

Meet our youngest and cutest attendee today at BugZee village. Meet 8 year old "Joy" from Beijing who did phenomenal soldering. Amazing crowd at @defcon China. pic.twitter.com/ub1qpGyGso — Abhinav SP | #BugZee, DEFCON China (@TweetsFromPanda) May 31, 2019 Youngest DEF CON China Participant Explores New Technologies on the Eve of International Children's Day. (Source: Abhinav SP | #BugZee, DEFCON China )

The Capture The Flag (CTF) Contest is a Continuation of One of the Oldest Contests at DEF CON Dating Back to DEF CON 4 in 1996.

