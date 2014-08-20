Hong Kong Data Center, Now Online!

1 min read

In CloudFlare's relentless effort to make the web faster and safer worldwide, we're excited to announce our newest data center came online last night: Hong Kong. Approximately 10% of the traffic to CloudFlare's network currently originates from Hong Kong and China. The new data center will help give users in this region a substantially faster experience.

The facility includes our latest hardware upgrades, specifically designed to help mitigate DDoS attacks. Since a significant percentage of the attacks we see come from this region, having a data center closer to the front line will help significantly lessen the load on our existing facilities in Los Angeles and San Jose that have previously borne the brunt of these attacks.

Next up: Paris and Dallas.