One night in Beijing

As the old saying goes

Good things come in pairs, 好事成双！ The month of May marks a double celebration in China for our customers, partners and Cloudflare.

First and Foremost

A Beijing Customer Appreciation Cocktail was held in the heart of Beijing at Yintai Centre Xiu Rooftop Garden Bar on the 10 May 2019, an RSVP event graced by our supportive group of partners and customers.

We have been blessed with almost 10 years of strong growth at Cloudflare - sharing our belief in providing access to internet security and performance to customers of all sizes and industries. This success has been the result of collaboration between our developers, our product team as represented today by our special guest, Jen Taylor, our Global Head of Product, Business Leaders Xavier Cai, Head of China business, and Aliza Knox Head of our APAC Business, James Ball our Head of Solutions Engineers for APAC, Kate Fleming our Head of Customer Success for APAC, most importantly, by the trust and faith that our partners, such as Baidu, and customers have placed in us.

Double Happiness, 双喜

On the same week, we embarked on another exciting journey in China with our grand office opening at WeWork. Beijing team consists of functions from Customer Development to Solutions Engineering and Customer Success lead by Xavier, Head of China business. The team has grown rapidly in size by double since it started last year.



We continue to invest in China and to grow our customer base, and importantly our methods for supporting our customers, here are well. Those of us who came from different parts of the world, are also looking to learn from the wisdom and experience of our customers in this market. And to that end, we look forward to many more years of openness, trust, and mutual success.

感谢所有花时间来参加我们这次北京鸡尾酒会的客户和合作伙伴，谢谢各位对此活动的大力支持与热烈交流！