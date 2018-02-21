ជំរាបសួរ! - Phnom Penh: Cloudflare’s 122nd Data Center

2 min read



Cloudflare is excited to turn up our newest data center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, making over 7 million Internet properties even faster. This is our 122nd data center globally, and our 41st data center in Asia. By the end of 2018, we expect that 95% of the world's population will live in a country with a Cloudflare data center, as we grow our global network to span 200 cities.

Cambodian Internet

Home to over 16 million people, Cambodia has a relatively low base of Internet penetration (~25%) today, but is seeing an increasing number of Internet users coming online. For perspective, Cambodia has approximately the same number of Internet users as Lebanon (where we just turned up our 121st data center!) or Singapore (from where we used to serve a portion of Cambodian visitors).



Photo by Florian Hahn / Unsplash

In the coming weeks, we’ll further optimize our routing for Cloudflare customers and expect to see a growing number of ISPs pick up our customers’ traffic on a low latency path.



Latency from a Cambodian ISP (SINET) to Cloudflare customers decreases 10x

Coming up next

Next up, in fact, thousands of feet further up, we head to the mountains for Cloudflare’s 123rd data center. Following that, two upcoming Cloudflare data centers are located well south of the Equator, and a continent away.