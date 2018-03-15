Tel Aviv, Israel: Cloudflare's 135th Data Center Now Live!

2 min read

Our newest data center is now live in Tel Aviv, Israel! This expands our global network even further to span 135 cities across 68 countries.

High-Tech in Israel

Although Israel will only be turning 70 this year, it has a history so rich we’ll leave it to the textbooks. Despite its small size, and young age, Israel is home to one of the largest tech scenes, often referred to as Start-up Nation.

Haifa’s Matam technology park houses a few tech giants’ offices including Intel, Apple, Elbit, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Yahoo, Philips and more. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv serves a true hipster capital, with a high concentration of great coffee shops to serve its many startup employees and founders.

Some brag-worthy Israeli inventions include flash drives, Waze and cherry tomatoes. This is due to Israel’s excellent education. Israel is home of the top universities in the world, bringing Israel to be one of the top five nations in scientific publication per capita output. Israel also has one of the highest PhD and MD degrees per capita, and among of the highest nobel laureates per capita as well. Israeli mothers, your nagging has paid off.



CC BY-SA 4.0 image by Rita Kozlov (the author)

Native born Israelis are nicknamed “Sabras”, after a cactus fruit: prickly on the outside, soft and sweet on the inside. Indeed, if you find yourself wandering the markets in Israel, or waiting in line for a falafel, you will hear much shouting and bargaining. However, once an Israeli has let you into their home, you will find yourself met with warm hospitality.

Even more cities

Next week, we'll announce additional deployments to help make the Internet even faster.

The Cloudflare Global Anycast Network