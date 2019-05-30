Join the Cloudflare India Forum in Bangalore on 6 June 2019!

1 min read

Please join us for an exclusive gathering to discover the latest in cloud solutions for Internet Security and Performance.

Cloudflare Bangalore Meetup

Thursday, 6 June, 2019: 15:30 - 20:00

Location: the Oberoi (37-39, MG Road, Yellappa Garden, Yellappa Chetty Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengalore)

We will discuss the newest security trends and introduce serverless solutions.

We have invited renowned leaders across industries, including big brands and some of the fastest-growing startups. You will learn the insider strategies and tactics that will help you to protect your business, to accelerate the performance and to identify the quick-wins in a complex internet environment.

Speakers:

Vaidik Kapoor, Head of Engineering, Grofers

Nithyanand Mehta, VP of Technical Services & GM India, Catchpoint

Viraj Patel, VP of Technology, Bookmyshow

Kailash Nadh, CTO, Zerodha

Trey Guinn, Global Head of Solution Engineering, Cloudflare

Agenda:

15:30 - 16:00 - Registration and Refreshment

16:00 - 16:30 - DDoS Landscapes and Security Trends

16:30 - 17:15 - Workers Overview and Demo

17:15 - 18:00 - Panel Discussion - Best Practice on Successful Cyber Security and Performance Strategy

18:00 - 18:30 - Keynote #1 - Future edge computing

18:30 - 19:00 - Keynote # 2 - Cyber attacks are evolving, so should you: How to adopt a quick-win security policy

19:00 - 20:00 - Happy Hour

View Event Details & Register Here »

We look forward to meeting you there!