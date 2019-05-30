Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Join the Cloudflare India Forum in Bangalore on 6 June 2019!

05/31/2019

1 min read

Please join us for an exclusive gathering to discover the latest in cloud solutions for Internet Security and Performance.

Cloudflare Bangalore Meetup

Thursday, 6 June, 2019:  15:30 - 20:00

Location: the Oberoi (37-39, MG Road, Yellappa Garden, Yellappa Chetty Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengalore)

We will discuss the newest security trends and introduce serverless solutions.

We have invited renowned leaders across industries, including big brands and some of the fastest-growing startups. You will  learn the insider strategies and tactics that will help you to protect your business, to accelerate the performance and to identify the quick-wins in a complex internet environment.

Speakers:

  • Vaidik Kapoor, Head of Engineering, Grofers
  • Nithyanand Mehta, VP of Technical Services & GM India, Catchpoint
  • Viraj Patel, VP of Technology, Bookmyshow
  • Kailash Nadh, CTO, Zerodha
  • Trey Guinn, Global Head of Solution Engineering, Cloudflare

Agenda:

15:30 - 16:00 - Registration and Refreshment

16:00 - 16:30 - DDoS Landscapes and Security Trends

16:30 - 17:15 - Workers Overview and Demo

17:15 - 18:00 - Panel Discussion - Best Practice on Successful Cyber Security and Performance Strategy

18:00 - 18:30 - Keynote #1 - Future edge computing

18:30 - 19:00 -  Keynote # 2 - Cyber attacks are evolving, so should you: How to adopt a quick-win security policy

19:00 - 20:00 - Happy Hour

View Event Details & Register Here »

We look forward to meeting you there!

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare MeetupsAsiaIndia

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts