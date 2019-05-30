Join the Cloudflare India Forum in Bangalore on 6 June 2019!

Please join us for an exclusive gathering to discover the latest in cloud solutions for Internet Security and Performance.
Cloudflare Bangalore Meetup
Thursday, 6 June, 2019: 15:30 - 20:00
Location: the Oberoi (37-39, MG Road, Yellappa Garden, Yellappa Chetty Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengalore)
We will discuss the newest security trends and introduce serverless solutions.
We have invited renowned leaders across industries, including big brands and some of the fastest-growing startups. You will learn the insider strategies and tactics that will help you to protect your business, to accelerate the performance and to identify the quick-wins in a complex internet environment.
Speakers:
- Vaidik Kapoor, Head of Engineering, Grofers
- Nithyanand Mehta, VP of Technical Services & GM India, Catchpoint
- Viraj Patel, VP of Technology, Bookmyshow
- Kailash Nadh, CTO, Zerodha
- Trey Guinn, Global Head of Solution Engineering, Cloudflare
Agenda:
15:30 - 16:00 - Registration and Refreshment
16:00 - 16:30 - DDoS Landscapes and Security Trends
16:30 - 17:15 - Workers Overview and Demo
17:15 - 18:00 - Panel Discussion - Best Practice on Successful Cyber Security and Performance Strategy
18:00 - 18:30 - Keynote #1 - Future edge computing
18:30 - 19:00 - Keynote # 2 - Cyber attacks are evolving, so should you: How to adopt a quick-win security policy
19:00 - 20:00 - Happy Hour
We look forward to meeting you there!