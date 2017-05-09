Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Six million Internet properties now faster for six million Internet users

05/09/2017

1 min read


We are excited to add four new data centers this week to Cloudflare's growing network, beginning with Colombo, Sri Lanka. This deployment is our 112th data center globally, and our 38th in Asia.

Faster Performance



CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 image by Pavel Dobrovsky

Six million Internet properties using Cloudflare are now even faster across the island country of Sri Lanka. Previously, local visitors to Cloudflare customers were served out of our Singapore or Dubai data centers.


Latency (ms) decreases 4x to Cloudflare customers. Source: Cedexis

Sri Lanka added over one million Internet users in the past year alone. At ~30% Internet penetration, there is considerable room to grow.

Next Three Cities

Our deployments to be revealed later this week will provide additional redundancy to existing facilities in North America and Africa.

If you enjoy the idea of helping build one of the world's largest networks, come join our team!

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Data CenterAsiaCloudflare Network

Follow on X

Nitin Rao|@NitinBRao
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts