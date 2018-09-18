Mahrud Sayrafi

Introducing the Cloudflare Onion Service
09/20/2018
Two years ago this week Cloudflare introduced Opportunistic Encryption, a feature that provided additional security and performance benefits to websites that had not yet moved to HTTPS....
09/20/2018
06/05/2018
As was mentioned in the original 1.1.1.1 blog post, our policy is to never write client IP addresses to disk and wipe all logs within 24 hours. Still some folks might not want to reveal their IP address to the resolver at all. This is why we are launching a Tor hidden service for our resolver....