1.1.1.1 for Your Organization

2 min read

A few months ago, we announced the world’s fastest, privacy-first, recursive DNS resolver, 1.1.1.1. It’s been exciting watching the community reaction to this project, and to be in a position where we can promote new standards around private DNS.

The Cloudflare network helps to make measurable improvements to the Internet by rolling out security updates to millions of websites at once. This allows us to provide free SSL certificates to any website, and to implement state-of-the-art security for our customers.

We saw the same potential impact when deciding to build 1.1.1.1. From launch, we wanted people to be able to connect to their favorite websites faster, and to ensure that no entity between their computer and the origin web server was recording their browsing history. We’re proud to have achieved that goal with the fastest public DNS resolver in the world.

Consumer adoption of the resolver has been strong, and it makes sense: new legislation allows ISPs to track and sell your web history. But not everyone feels comfortable changing the default DNS resolver on their computer or home network. We want to empower IT departments and network administrators to change the default DNS resolver for their organization, at the network or device level. Our fast, privacy-centric 1.1.1.1 project can secure your users on the Internet, and you’ll always know that they’ll be the first to benefit from the work of Internet standards bodies like the IETF.

If you, or your IT department, are interested, please get in touch! We’d be delighted to answer your questions and we'll try to send you some "trendy" 1.1.1.1 stickers.