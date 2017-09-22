Down the Rabbit Hole: The Making of Cloudflare Warp

5 min read

NOTE: Prior to launch, this product was renamed Argo Tunnel. Read more in the launch announcement.

In the real world, tunnels are often carved out from the mass of something bigger - a hill, the ground, but also man-made structures.

CC BY-SA 2.0 image by Matt Brown

In an abstract sense Cloudflare Warp is similar; its connection strategy punches a hole through firewalls and NAT, and provides easy and secure passage for HTTP traffic to your origin. But the technical reality is a bit more interesting than this strained metaphor invoked by the name of similar predecessor technologies like GRE tunnels.

Relics

Generic Routing Encapsulation or GRE is a well-supported standard, commonly used to join two networks together over the public Internet, and by some CDNs to shield an origin from DDoS attacks. It forms the basis of the legacy VPN protocol PPTP.

Establishing a GRE tunnel requires configuring both ends of the tunnel to accept the other end’s packets and deciding which IP ranges should be routed through the tunnel. With this in place, an IP packet destined for any address in the configured range will be encapsulated within a GRE packet. The GRE packet is delivered directly to the other end of the tunnel, which removes the encapsulation and forwards the original packet to its intended destination.

GRE is a simple and useful protocol suitable for encapsulating any network protocol, but this minimalism is not without its costs. When used over a network with a fixed maximum transmission unit (MTU) like the Internet, the overhead of encapsulation reduces the effective bandwidth and there may be compatibility issues with software and hardware expecting a higher MTU.

There is also no additional security. Unencrypted payloads like HTTP traffic can be read by anyone in the path of the tunneled packets. Even while using TLS, the routing data remains in the clear so anyone can discover who you are communicating with. Other tunneling protocols like IPsec ESP fix this but are hard to use in comparison.

The Next Phase

For Cloudflare Warp, we wanted to build a better, easier way for you to control and secure connections between your origin and the Cloudflare network, optimised for everything that Cloudflare offers while accommodating a diverse set of needs.

To get started using Cloudflare Warp, you need only a Cloudflare account and a domain to try it on. Configuring the client is simple: with your account details, we will automatically configure your website’s DNS records to use an internal address corresponding to the established tunnel, and issue a certificate with Origin CA to ensure that your tunnel’s traffic is secure and authenticated within the Cloudflare network. Traffic destined for a Cloudflare Warp-enabled origin uses the strictest SSL verification, regardless of your zone’s security settings.

The tunnelling protocol is based on HTTP/2 which powers the modern web. Its multiplexing support means you can receive multiple HTTP requests on a single connection simultaneously and never have to establish a new connection, with all of the latency that entails. A single multiplexed connection is also the most efficient way to support multiple streams of data while still being able to traverse NAT, for origins hosted within a home or office network (e.g. on a developer’s laptop) or for servers with egress-only traffic.

It also uses HPACK header compression to save bandwidth and reduce the time-to-first-byte; and since we provide the implementation for both ends of the connection, we can even add support for new compression schemes in the future, such as the one used by our dynamic content accelerator, Railgun.

Thanks to Go’s cross-compilation support and well-engineered libraries, we can provide a downloadable tunnel agent for the most popular OSes and processor architectures.

Yet, the technology used to develop Cloudflare Warp isn’t the most impressive part of the story.

The Best Of Both Worlds

Cloudflare’s anycast network is great for users of the Internet; lower round-trip times mean faster TLS connections and cached content can be served at lightning speeds. But there was no corresponding benefit for the path to the unicast origin, until the introduction of Argo.

Argo provides the “virtual backbone” necessary for our anycast network to work as effectively for customers’ origins as it does for their visitors. Using anycast, Warp connects to a nearby Cloudflare PoP. But depending on your server’s location, the route between your visitor’s closest Cloudflare PoP and the one Warp is connected to may not be as fast as if you had connected directly to the origin. Argo levels the playing field by optimising the route within the Cloudflare network. That’s why Argo is enabled for all requests to a Warp-enabled origin.

Unification

While there may be performance benefits to be had by a single persistent connection to a nearby PoP, this also introduces a scary single-point-of-failure. Warp introduces redundancy by connecting to another nearby PoP, using a special anycast addressing scheme designed to guarantee that the second PoP is different from the first. If anything happens to either connection, traffic can be routed through the other tunnel connection - either through standard DNS round-robin or using Load Balancing.

Tapestry

The final piece of Cloudflare Warp is the integration with Load Balancing. Warp will automatically add and remove origins from a load balancing pool, making it the ideal companion to cloud services. But in addition to the active and passive monitoring provided by Load Balancing, we constantly monitor the health and performance of tunnel connections. Whether they’re idling or saturated with data, we can detect an adverse network condition or a sudden failure with your server or cloud provider faster than ever before with Warp.

However, Warp’s health checks are a complement, not a replacement for Load Balancing’s monitors. Warp sees only network and agent health, whereas active monitoring can determine if a server is still responsive to requests.

All Good Things…

It is the combination of technologies that make Cloudflare Warp possible, and will make it even better in the future. We’re excited to see how you decide to integrate it into your existing systems and workflows.

Ready to try it out? Sign up for the beta and set a course for the docs … engage! And if building HTTP/2 encrypted tunnels sounds like fun to you, you’re one of us and we’d like to meet you.