Making connections with TCP and Sockets for Workers

This post is also available in 简体中文, 日本語.

Today we are excited to announce that we are developing APIs and infrastructure to support more TCP, UDP, and QUIC-based protocols in Cloudflare Workers. Once released, these new capabilities will make it possible to use non-HTTP socket connections to and from a Worker or Durable Object as easily as one can use HTTP and WebSockets today.

Out of the box, Cloudflare Workers support the ability to open HTTP and WebSocket connections using the standardized fetch and WebSocket APIs. With just a few internal changes to make it operational in Workers, we’ve developed an example using an off-the-shelf driver (in this example, a Deno-based Postgres client driver) to communicate with a remote Postgres server via WebSocket over a secure Cloudflare Tunnel.

import { Client } from './driver/postgres/postgres' export default { async fetch(request: Request, env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { try { const client = new Client({ user: 'postgres', database: 'postgres', hostname: 'https://db.example.com', password: '', port: 5432, }) await client.connect() const result = await client.queryArray('SELECT * FROM users WHERE uuid=1;') ctx.waitUntil(client.end()) return new Response(JSON.stringify(result.rows[0])) } catch (e) { return new Response((e as Error).message) } }, }

The example works by replacing the bits of the Postgres client driver that use the Deno-specific TCP socket APIs with standard fetch and WebSockets APIs. We then establish a WebSocket connection with a remote Cloudflare Tunnel daemon running adjacent to the Postgres server, establishing what is effectively TCP-over-WebSockets.

While the fact we were able to build the example and communicate effectively and efficiently with the Postgres server — without making any changes to the Cloudflare Workers runtime — is impressive, there are limitations to the approach. For one, the solution requires additional infrastructure to establish and maintain the WebSocket tunnel — in this case, the instance of the Cloudflare Tunnel daemon running adjacent to the Postgres server. While we are certainly happy to provide that daemon to customers, it would just be better if that component were not required at all. Second, tunneling TCP over WebSockets, which is itself tunneled via HTTP over TCP is a bit suboptimal. It works, but we can do better.

Making connections from Cloudflare Workers

Currently, there is no standard API for socket connections in JavaScript. We want to change that.

If you’ve used Node.js before, then you’re most likely familiar with the net.Socket and net.TLSSocket objects. If you use Deno, then you might know that they’ve recently introduced the Deno.connect() and Deno.connectTLS() APIs. When you look at those APIs, what should immediately be apparent is how different they are from one another despite doing the exact same thing.

When we decided that we would add the ability to open and use socket connections from within Workers, we also agreed that we really have no interest in developing yet another non-standard, platform-specific API that is unlike the APIs provided by other platforms. Therefore, we are extending an invitation to all JavaScript runtime platforms that need socket capabilities to collaborate on a new (and eventually standardized) API that just works no matter which runtime you choose to develop on.

Here’s a rough example of what we have in mind for opening and reading from a simple TCP client connection:

const socket = new Socket({ remote: { address: '123.123.123.123', port: 1234 }, }) for await (const chunk of socket.readable) console.log(chunk)

Or, this example, sending a simple “hello world” packet using UDP:

const socket = new Socket({ type: 'udp', remote: { address: '123.123.123.123', port: 1234 }, }); const enc = new TextEncoder(); const writer = socket.writable.getWriter(); await writer.write(enc.encode('hello world')); await writer.close();

The API will be designed generically enough to work both client and server-side; for TCP, UDP, and QUIC; with or without TLS, and will not rely on any mechanism specific to any single JavaScript runtime. It will build on existing broadly supported Web Platform standards such as EventTarget, ReadableStream, WritableStream, AbortSignal, and promises. It will be familiar to developers who are already familiar with the fetch() API, service workers, and promises using async/await.

interface Socket : EventTarget { constructor(object SocketInit); Promise<undefined> update(object SocketInit); readonly attribute ReadableStream readable; readonly attribute WritableStream writable; readonly attribute Promise<undefined> ready; readonly attribute Promise<undefined> closed; Promise<undefined> abort(optional any reason); readonly attribute AbortSignal signal; readonly attribute SocketStats stats; readonly attribute SocketInfo info; }

This is just a proposal at this point and the details will very likely change from the examples above by the time the capability is delivered in Workers. It is our hope that other platforms will join us in the effort of developing and supporting this new API so that developers have a consistent foundation upon which to build regardless of where they run their code.

Introducing Socket Workers

The ability to open socket client connections is only half of the story.

When we first started talking about adding these capabilities an obvious question was asked: What about using non-HTTP protocols to connect to Workers? What if instead of just having the ability to connect a Worker to some other back-end database, we could implement the entire database itself on the edge, inside Workers, and have non-HTTP clients connect to it? For that matter, what if we could implement an SMTP server in Workers? Or an MQTT message queue? Or a full VoIP platform? Or implement packet filters, transformations, inspectors, or protocol transcoders?

Workers are far too powerful to limit to just HTTP and WebSockets, so we will soon introduce Socket Workers -- that is, Workers that can be connected to directly using raw TCP, UDP, or QUIC protocols without using HTTP.

What will this new Workers feature look like? Many of the details are still being worked through, but the idea is to deploy a Worker script that understands and responds to “connect” events in much the same way that “fetch” events work today. Importantly, this would build on the same common socket API being developed for client connections:

addEventListener('connect', (event) => { const enc = new TextEncoder(); const writer = event.socket.writable.getWriter(); writer.write(enc.encode('Hello World')); writer.close(); });

Next Steps (and a call to action)

The new socket API for JavaScript and Socket Workers are under active development, with focus initially on enabling better and more efficient ways for Workers to connect to databases on the backend — you can sign up here to join the waitlist for access to Database Connectors and Socket Workers. We are excited to work with early users, as well as our technology partners to develop, refine, and test these new capabilities.

Once released, we expect Socket Workers to blow the doors wide open on the types of intelligent distributed applications that can be deployed to the Cloudflare network edge, and we are excited to see what you build with them.