Skip the setup: deploy a Workers application in seconds

You can now add a Deploy to Cloudflare button to the README of your Git repository containing a Workers application — making it simple for other developers to quickly set up and deploy your project!

The Deploy to Cloudflare button:

Creates a new Git repository on your GitHub/ GitLab account: Cloudflare will automatically clone and create a new repository on your account, so you can continue developing. Automatically provisions resources the app needs: If your repository requires Cloudflare primitives like a Workers KV namespace , a D1 database , or an R2 bucket , Cloudflare will automatically provision them on your account and bind them to your Worker upon deployment. Configures Workers Builds (CI/CD): Every new push to your production branch on your newly created repository will automatically build and deploy courtesy of Workers Builds . Adds preview URLs to each pull request: If you’d like to test your changes before deploying, you can push changes to a non-production branch and preview URLs will be generated and posted back to GitHub as a comment .

There is nothing more frustrating than struggling to kick the tires on a new project because you don’t know where to start. Over the past couple of months, we’ve launched some improvements to getting started on Workers, including a gallery of Git-connected templates that help you kickstart your development journey.

But we think there’s another part of the story. Everyday, we see new Workers applications being built and open-sourced by developers in the community, ranging from starter projects to mission critical applications. These projects are designed to be shared, deployed, customized, and contributed to. But first and foremost, they must be simple to deploy.

Ditch the setup instructions

If you’ve open-sourced a new Workers application before, you may have listed in your README the following in order to get others going with your repository:

“Clone this repo” “Install these packages” “Install Wrangler” “Create this database” “Paste the database ID back into your config file” “Run this command to deploy” “Push to a new Git repo” “Set up CI”

And the list goes on the more complicated your application gets, deterring other developers and making your project feel intimidating to deploy. Now, your project can be up and running in one shot — which means more traction, more feedback, and more contributions.

Self-hosting made easy

We’re not just talking about building and sharing small starter apps but also complex pieces of software. If you’ve ever self-hosted your own instance of an application on a traditional cloud provider before, you’re likely familiar with the pain of tedious setup, operational overhead, or hidden costs of your infrastructure.

Self-hosting with traditional cloud provider Self-hosting with Cloudflare Setup a VPC Install tools and dependencies Set up and provision storage Manually configure CI/CD pipeline to automate deployments Scramble to manually secure your environment if a runtime vulnerability is discovered Configure autoscaling policies and manage idle servers ✅Serverless ✅Highly-available global network ✅Automatic provisioning of datastores like D1 databases and R2 buckets ✅Built-in CI/CD workflow configured out of the box ✅Automatic runtime updates to keep your environment secure ✅Scale automatically and only pay for what you use.

By making your open-source repository accessible with a Deploy to Cloudflare button, you can allow other developers to deploy their own instance of your app without requiring deep infrastructure expertise.

From starter projects to full-stack applications

We’re inviting all Workers developers looking to open-source their project to add Deploy to Cloudflare buttons to their projects and help others get up and running faster. We’ve already started working with open-source app developers! Here are a few great examples to explore:

Test and explore your APIs with Fiberplane

Fiberplane helps developers build, test and explore Hono APIs and AI Agents in an embeddable playground. This Developer Week, Fiberplane released a set of sample Worker applications built on the ‘ HONC ' stack — Hono, Drizzle ORM, D1 Database , and Cloudflare Workers — that you can use as the foundation for your own projects. With an easy one-click Deploy to Cloudflare, each application comes preconfigured with the open source Fiberplane API Playground, making it easy to generate OpenAPI docs, test your handlers, and explore your API, all within one embedded interface.

Deploy your first remote MCP server

You can now build and deploy remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers on Cloudflare Workers! MCP servers provide a standardized way for AI agents to interact with services directly, enabling them to complete actions on users' behalf. Cloudflare's remote MCP server implementation supports authentication, allowing users to login to their service from the agent to give it scoped permissions. This gives users the ability to interact with services without navigating dashboards or learning APIs — they simply tell their AI agent what they want to accomplish.

Start building your first agent

AI agents are intelligent systems capable of autonomously executing tasks by making real-time decisions about which tools to use and how to structure their workflows. Unlike traditional automation (which follows rigid, predefined steps), agents dynamically adapt their strategies based on context and evolving inputs. This template serves as a starting point for building AI-driven chat agents on Cloudflare's Agent platform. Powered by Cloudflare’s Agents SDK , it provides a solid foundation for creating interactive AI chat experiences with a modern UI and tool integrations capabilities.

Try it now

You can start using Deploy to Cloudflare buttons today!

Add a Deploy to Cloudflare button to your README

Be sure to make your Git repository public and add the following snippet including your Git repository URL.

[![Deploy to Cloudflare](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/button)](https://deploy.workers.cloudflare.com/?url=<YOUR_GIT_REPO_URL>)

When another developer clicks your Deploy to Cloudflare button, Cloudflare will parse the Wrangler configuration file, provision any resources detected, and create a new repo on their account that’s updated with information about newly created resources. For example:

{ "compatibility_date": "2024-04-03", "d1_databases": [ { "binding": "MY_D1_DATABASE", //will be updated with newly created database ID "database_id": "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef" } ] }

Check out our documentation for more information on how to set up a deploy button for your application and best practices to ensure a successful deployment for other developers.

Start building

For new Cloudflare developers, keep an eye out for “Deploy to Cloudflare” buttons across the web, or simply paste the URL of any public GitHub or GitLab repository containing a Workers application into the Cloudflare dashboard to get started.