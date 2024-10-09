Internet Summit Team

Truth Lives in the Open: Lessons from Wikipedia
2017-09-15
Victoria Coleman, CTO, Wikimedia Foundation Moderator: Michelle Zatlyn, Co-Founder & COO, Cloudflare...
2017-09-15
Victoria Coleman, CTO, Wikimedia Foundation Moderator: Michelle Zatlyn, Co-Founder & COO, Cloudflare...
2017-09-15
Lawrence Lessig, Roy L. Furman Professor of Law and Leadership, Harvard Law School and Darren Bolding, CTO, Cambridge Analytica Moderator: Matthew Prince, Co-Founder & CEO, Cloudflare ...
2017-09-14
Chris Cantwell, Co-Creator and Show Runner, Halt & Catch Fire Moderator: John Graham-Cumming, CTO, Cloudflare...
2017-09-14
Daphne Keller, Director, Stanford Center for Internet & Society, and Lee Rowland, Senior Staff Attorney, ACLU Speech, Privacy & Technology Project Moderator: Matthew Prince, Co-Founder & CEO, Cloudflare...
2017-09-14
Juan Benet, Founder, Protocol Labs, and Jill Carlson, GM, Tezos Foundation Moderator: Jen Taylor, Head of Product, Cloudflare...
2017-09-14
Lee Cheng, President & Co-CLO, Symmetry IP LLC, and Vera Ranieri, Staff Attorney, Electronic Frontier Foundation Moderator: Doug Kramer, General Counsel, Cloudflare...
2017-09-14
Paul Mockapetris, Inventor, DNS, and David Conrad, CTO, ICANN Moderator: Matthew Prince, Co-Founder & CEO, Cloudflare...
2017-09-14
Ben Sadeghipour, Technical Account Manager, HackerOne, and Katie Moussouris, Founder & CEO, Luta Security...
2017-09-14
Brandon Philips, Co-Founder & CTO, CoreOS, and Joe Beda, CTO, Heptio, & Co-Founder, Kubernetes ...
2017-09-14
Cole Crawford, Founder & CEO, Vapor IO, and Chaitali Sengupta, Consultant, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies...
2017-09-14
Shay Gueron, Associate Professor of Mathematics, University of Haifa, Israel, and Raluca Ada Popa, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, UC Berkeley ...
2017-09-14
Willie Tejada, Chief Developer Advocate, IBM and Anthony Goldbloom, CEO, Kaggle...
2017-09-14
Avril Haines, Former Deputy National Security Advisor, Obama Administration...