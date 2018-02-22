Creating a single pane of glass for your multi-cloud Kubernetes workloads with Cloudflare

1 min read

(This is a crosspost of a blog post originally published on Google Cloud blog)

One of the great things about container technology is that it delivers the same experience and functionality across different platforms. This frees you as a developer from having to rewrite or update your application to deploy it on a new cloud provider—or lets you run it across multiple cloud providers. With a containerized application running on multiple clouds, you can avoid lock-in, run your application on the cloud for which it’s best suited, and lower your overall costs.

If you’re using Kubernetes, you probably manage traffic to clusters and services across multiple nodes using internal load-balancing services, which is the most common and practical approach. But if you’re running an application on multiple clouds, it can be hard to distribute traffic intelligently among them. In this blog post, we show you how to use Cloudflare Load Balancer in conjunction with Kubernetes so you can start to achieve the benefits of a multi-cloud configuration.

To continue reading follow the Google Cloud blog here or if you are ready to get started we created a guide on how to deploy an application using Kubernetes on GCP and AWS along with our Cloudflare Load Balancer.