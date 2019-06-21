Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Join Cloudflare & Moz at our next meetup, Serverless in Seattle!

06/24/2019

1 min read
the most commonly seen composition of seattle because it incorporates all of our most famous local landmarks in one frame: the space needle, mt. rainier, key arena, pacific science center, and columbia tower. shot during the morning twilight during the autumnal equinox. i originally planned to shoot from west seattle but a sudden change in the forecast caused me to change plans. in my opinion, this is the best hour to shoot from kerry park due to the position of the rising sun, versus in the evening.
Photo by oakie / Unsplash

Cloudflare is organizing a meetup in Seattle on Tuesday, June 25th and we hope you can join. We’ll be bringing together members of the developers community and Cloudflare users for an evening of discussion about serverless compute and the infinite number of use cases for deploying code at the edge.

To kick things off, our guest speaker Devin Ellis will share how Moz uses Cloudflare Workers to reduce time to first byte 30-70% by caching dynamic content at the edge. Kirk Schwenkler, Solutions Engineering Lead at Cloudflare, will facilitate this discussion and share his perspective on how to grow and secure businesses at scale.

Next up, Developer Advocate Kristian Freeman will take you through a live demo of Workers and highlight new features of the platform. This will be an interactive session where you can try out Workers for free and develop your own applications using our new command-line tool.

Food and drinks will be served til close so grab your laptop and a friend and come on by!

Agenda:

  • 5:00 pm Doors open, food and drinks
  • 5:30 pm Customer use case by Devin and Kirk
  • 6:00 pm Workers deep dive with Kristian
  • 6:30 - 8:30 pm Networking, food and drinks

