Steve Klabnik

Catching up with Workers KV
06/29/2020
Today, we’d like to share with you some of the stuff that has recently shipped in Workers KV: a new feature and an internal change that should significantly improve latency in some cases. Let’s dig in!...
11/06/2019
The Storage team has shipped some new features for Workers KV that folks have been asking for. In this post, we'll talk about some of these new features and how to use them....