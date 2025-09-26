Monitoring AS-SETs and why they matter

6 min read

Introduction to AS-SETs

An AS-SET , not to be confused with the recently deprecated BGP AS_SET , is an Internet Routing Registry (IRR) object that allows network operators to group related networks together. AS-SETs have been used historically for multiple purposes such as grouping together a list of downstream customers of a particular network provider. For example, Cloudflare uses the AS13335:AS-CLOUDFLARE AS-SET to group together our list of our own Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) and our downstream Bring-Your-Own-IP (BYOIP) customer networks, so we can ultimately communicate to other networks whose prefixes they should accept from us.

In other words, an AS-SET is currently the way on the Internet that allows someone to attest the networks for which they are the provider. This system of provider authorization is completely trust-based, meaning it's not reliable at all , and is best-effort. The future of an RPKI-based provider authorization system is coming in the form of ASPA (Autonomous System Provider Authorization), but it will take time for standardization and adoption. Until then, we are left with AS-SETs.

Because AS-SETs are so critical for BGP routing on the Internet, network operators need to be able to monitor valid and invalid AS-SET memberships for their networks. Cloudflare Radar now introduces a transparent, public listing to help network operators in our routing page per ASN.

AS-SETs and building BGP route filters

AS-SETs are a critical component of BGP policies, and often paired with the expressive Routing Policy Specification Language (RPSL) that describes how a particular BGP ASN accepts and propagates routes to other networks. Most often, networks use AS-SET to express what other networks should accept from them, in terms of downstream customers.

Back to the AS13335:AS-CLOUDFLARE example AS-SET, this is published clearly on PeeringDB for other peering networks to reference and build filters against.

When turning up a new transit provider service, we also ask the provider networks to build their route filters using the same AS-SET. Because BGP prefixes are also created in IRR registries using the route or route6 objects , peers and providers now know what BGP prefixes they should accept from us and deny the rest. A popular tool for building prefix-lists based on AS-SETs and IRR databases is bgpq4 , and it’s one you can easily try out yourself.

For example, to generate a Juniper router’s IPv4 prefix-list containing prefixes that AS13335 could propagate for Cloudflare and its customers, you may use:

% bgpq4 -4Jl CLOUDFLARE-PREFIXES -m24 AS13335:AS-CLOUDFLARE | head -n 10 policy-options { replace: prefix-list CLOUDFLARE-PREFIXES { 1.0.0.0/24; 1.0.4.0/22; 1.1.1.0/24; 1.1.2.0/24; 1.178.32.0/19; 1.178.32.0/20; 1.178.48.0/20;

Restricted to 10 lines, actual output of prefix-list would be much greater

This prefix list would be applied within an eBGP import policy by our providers and peers to make sure AS13335 is only able to propagate announcements for ourselves and our customers.

How accurate AS-SETs prevent route leaks

Let’s see how accurate AS-SETs can help prevent route leaks with a simple example. In this example, AS64502 has two providers – AS64501 and AS64503. AS64502 has accidentally messed up their BGP export policy configuration toward the AS64503 neighbor, and is exporting all routes, including those it receives from their AS64501 provider. This is a typical Type 1 Hairpin route leak .

Fortunately, AS64503 has implemented an import policy that they generated using IRR data including AS-SETs and route objects. By doing so, they will only accept the prefixes that originate from the AS Cone of AS64502, since they are their customer. Instead of having a major reachability or latency impact for many prefixes on the Internet because of this route leak propagating, it is stopped in its tracks thanks to the responsible filtering by the AS64503 provider network. Again it is worth keeping in mind the success of this strategy is dependent upon data accuracy for the fictional AS64502:AS-CUSTOMERS AS-SET.

Monitoring AS-SET misuse

Besides using AS-SETs to group together one’s downstream customers, AS-SETs can also represent other types of relationships, such as peers, transits, or IXP participations.

For example, there are 76 AS-SETs that directly include one of the Tier-1 networks, Telecom Italia / Sparkle (AS6762). Judging from the names of the AS-SETs, most of them are representing peers and transits of certain ASNs, which includes AS6762. You can view this output yourself at https://radar.cloudflare.com/routing/as6762#irr-as-sets

There is nothing wrong with defining AS-SETs that contain one’s peers or upstreams as long as those AS-SETs are not submitted upstream for customer->provider BGP session filtering. In fact, an AS-SET for upstreams or peer-to-peer relationships can be useful for defining a network’s policies in RPSL.

However, some AS-SETs in the AS6762 membership list such as AS-10099 look to attest customer relationships.

% whois -h rr.ntt.net AS-10099 | grep "descr" descr: CUHK Customer

We know AS6762 is transit free and this customer membership must be invalid, so it is a prime example of AS-SET misuse that would ideally be cleaned up. Many Internet Service Providers and network operators are more than happy to correct an invalid AS-SET entry when asked to. It is reasonable to look at each AS-SET membership like this as a potential risk of having higher route leak propagation to major networks and the Internet when they happen.

AS-SET information on Cloudflare Radar

Cloudflare Radar is a hub that showcases global Internet traffic, attack, and technology trends and insights. Today, we are adding IRR AS-SET information to Radar’s routing section, freely available to the public via both website and API access. To view all AS-SETs an AS is a member of, directly or indirectly via other AS-SETs, a user can visit the corresponding AS’s routing page. For example, the AS-SETs list for Cloudflare (AS13335) is available at https://radar.cloudflare.com/routing/as13335#irr-as-sets

The AS-SET data on IRR contains only limited information like the AS members and AS-SET members. Here at Radar, we also enhance the AS-SET table with additional useful information as follows.

Inferred ASN shows the AS number that is inferred to be the creator of the AS-SET. We use PeeringDB AS-SET information match if available. Otherwise, we parse the AS-SET name to infer the creator.

IRR Sources shows which IRR databases we see the corresponding AS-SET. We are currently using the following databases: AFRINIC , APNIC , ARIN , LACNIC , RIPE , RADB , ALTDB , NTTCOM , and TC .

AS Members and AS-SET members show the count of the corresponding types of members.

AS Cone is the count of the unique ASNs that are included by the AS-SET directly or indirectly.

Upstreams is the count of unique AS-SETs that includes the corresponding AS-SET.

Users can further filter the table by searching for a specific AS-SET name or ASN. A toggle to show only direct or indirect AS-SETs is also available.

In addition to listing AS-SETs, we also provide a tree-view to display how an AS-SET includes a given ASN. For example, the following screenshot shows how as-delta indirectly includes AS6762 through 7 additional other AS-SETs. Users can copy or download this tree-view content in the text format, making it easy to share with others.

We built this Radar feature using our publicly available API , the same way other Radar websites are built. We have also experimented using this API to build additional features like a full AS-SET tree visualization. We encourage developers to give this API (and other Radar APIs ) a try, and tell us what you think!

Looking ahead

We know AS-SETs are hard to keep clean of error or misuse, and even though Radar is making them easier to monitor, the mistakes and misuse will continue. Because of this, we as a community need to push forth adoption of RFC9234 and implementations of it from the major vendors. RFC9234 embeds roles and an Only-To-Customer (OTC) attribute directly into the BGP protocol itself, helping to detect and prevent route leaks in-line. In addition to BGP misconfiguration protection with RFC9234, Autonomous System Provider Authorization (ASPA) is still making its way through the IETF and will eventually help offer an authoritative means of attesting who the actual providers are per BGP Autonomous System (AS).

If you are a network operator and manage an AS-SET, you should seriously consider moving to hierarchical AS-SETs if you have not already. A hierarchical AS-SET looks like AS13335:AS-CLOUDFLARE instead of AS-CLOUDFLARE, but the difference is very important. Only a proper maintainer of the AS13335 ASN can create AS13335:AS-CLOUDFLARE, whereas anyone could create AS-CLOUDFLARE in an IRR database if they wanted to. In other words, using hierarchical AS-SETs helps guarantee ownership and prevent the malicious poisoning of routing information.

While keeping track of AS-SET memberships seems like a chore, it can have significant payoffs in preventing BGP-related incidents such as route leaks. We encourage all network operators to do their part in making sure the AS-SETs you submit to your providers and peers to communicate your downstream customer cone are accurate. Every small adjustment or clean-up effort in AS-SETs could help lessen the impact of a BGP incident later.