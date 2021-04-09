5 min read

Welcome to Developer Week at Cloudflare! We are excited to announce we are running a series of Developer Challenges throughout the week to give you the excuse you needed to play with all our new features.

Between now and April 19 you’ll get to know the Cloudflare developer tools and walk away with a fun new app (or five) to your name. You’ll also become a part of the Cloudflare Developer community!

We hope that some of you will be inspired to create your next project using Cloudflare Workers, Workers KV, Pages, Durable Objects and all the developer-focussed products that Cloudflare offers. There’s already a vibrant community building applications using the Workers ecosystem; we hope the Developer Challenges inspire you to build on Cloudflare.

What are Developer Challenges?

We know that some people are new to the Cloudflare services for developers and that some of you have been using them for a while, so we have come up with two streams of challenges.

If you’re just getting started with Cloudflare, there will be a new challenge each day of the week that will help you level up your knowledge in no time. There’s also an extra bonus challenge over the weekend if you’re feeling inspired.

For Cloudflare’s current power users, there are two challenges — one for the week and one for the weekend. Both are designed to build upon your current knowledge and have some fun with.

Why Participate?

The Cloudflare Developer Challenges give you a great opportunity to try out Cloudflare products in a guided manner. They start off with the basics and gradually get more complex. But don’t worry — there is a great community on our Discord server that will help answer any questions you may have along the way.

This is also an opportunity to connect with like-minded people and hear how some of our power users are making the most of what’s on offer.

We are really excited to see what you’ll build, and can’t wait to share it with our community on Cloudflare TV!

How to Participate

Step 1: join our community on Discord

Join our Discord server here. Details of each challenge will be posted in a separate Discord channel. This is where you’ll find specific details of what we’re looking for, as well as the resources you’ll need to get started.

Step 2: check out the daily challenges

Once you have introduced yourself on Discord, read through the challenge and get started with the resources. If you have any questions, ask away!

Step 3 build your app.

(This is the hard part).

Step 4: share what you’ve built!

We’d love to see what you’ve built, and are really excited to feature some of the solutions on Cloudflare TV, so make sure you take a screenshot to share on Twitter and tag us @CloudflareDev and #DevChallenges.

This blog post will be updated daily with the new challenges, please join the Discord server to participate.

Dev Challenge #1

New to Cloudflare: Hello Worker!

Deploy your first Cloudflare Worker with Wrangler by following this tutorial:

Introduction to Cloudflare Workers.

When you’ve finished, take a screenshot and share in on Twitter, tag us @CloudflareDev and #DevChallenges.

Power Users: Portfolio Project Challenge

This is your challenge for the week. Get creative and show off your skills and experience, using as many of the Cloudflare products as you can combine. More details can be found here: Portfolio Details.

Dev Challenge #2

New to Cloudflare: Pick a path Framework:

Gatsby

Next.js

Vue

React

Hugo

Zola

Jekyll

Choose your own framework and build out a site for your blogs (Lorem Ipsum blogs count).

Here are some really good resources:

Pages Docs

Pages HowTo

Don’t forget to let us know how you got on, take a screenshot and share in on Twitter, tag us @CloudflareDev and #DevChallenges.

Super Users: Continue the Portfolio Project Challenge

Portfolio Details

Dev Challenge #3

New to Cloudflare: Discord Bots

Build a Discord Bot with Cloudflare Workers.

Discord Bot Tutorial

Then get creative and store your images in KV.

KV Docs

Take a screenshot of your bot in action and share it in on Twitter, tag us @CloudflareDev and #DevChallenges.

Power Users: Continue the Portfolio Project Challenge

Portfolio Details

Dev Challenge #4

New to Cloudflare: Random Rendering

Using the UnSplash API, render random images. Work through these two tutorials:

Build an API with workers

Build a serverless API with workers

Then take off the tutorial safety wheels, and see if you can render random images of a fixed size using this information.

We’re intrigued to see what your first image is, take a screenshot of what you do end up with and share it in on Twitter, tag us @CloudflareDev and #DevChallenges.

Power Users: Continue the Portfolio Project Challenge

Portfolio Details

Dev Challenge #5

New to Cloudflare: Workers-Repo-Hunt

We’ve all seen Product Hunt, but what about building out Workers-Repo-Hunt?

Build an app where people can submit and upvote open source code that uses Workers.

This is a tough one, here are some useful resources:

KV Docs

React Docs

Form Docs

But you’re going to have to get creative and work a lot of it out. Don’t forget to ask for help, ideas and advice on Discord — and to share what you’ve worked out too.

We can’t wait to see what you end up with, so make sure you take a screenshot and share in on Twitter, tag us @CloudflareDev and #DeveloperChallenges.

Power Users: Last day for the Portfolio Project Challenge

Portfolio Details

We’re expecting amazing things, so take a screenshot of what you build and share it with us on Twitter. Don’t forget to tag us @CloudflareDev and use the hashtag #DevChallenges.

Dev Challenge #6

New to Cloudflare: Day and Night

Build an app that shows a different background photo or colour depending on whether it is day or night in the region it is being viewed from.

Use Workers to run as a cron trigger to update the background with HTML Rewriter.

Try these resources:

API Tutorial

HTML Rewriter Docs

Cron Trigger Docs

We can’t wait to see what you end up with, so make sure you take a screenshot and share in on Twitter, tag us @CloudflareDev and #DeveloperChallenges.

Super Users: Remind me again…..

Aren’t we all a bit forgetful at the moment?

Build out a Reminder App using cron triggers and Twilio.

Here’s some resources that will help:

To-do List Tutorial

Twilio Tutorial

Cron Trigger Docs

This is a tough gig — we haven’t built it out ourselves yet, so are even more excited to see what you can come up with. Share in on Twitter, tag us @CloudflareDev and use the hashtag #DeveloperChallenges.