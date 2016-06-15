Hello, Colorado! CloudFlare's 82nd Data Center is Live in Denver

2 min read

Hello from the Mile High City! Denver is our twelfth data center in the United States, and our 82nd data center globally, improving regional web performance.

Denver Tech Scene

Near the iconic Rocky Mountains, Denver brews more beer than any other American city, and is home to a thriving technology and entrepreneurship community. The Colorado community brought us companies such as Chipotle, HomeAdvisor, and LogRhythm - and is helping build the next great Colorado company.

Mile High, Twice as Fast

Despite having a unique place on the map of the United States, and it's significant distance from other cities (900 miles to Dallas; 1,000 miles to Chicago, 1,000 miles to Los Angeles), Denver has not always been a major point of regional interconnection. Through the efforts of the community, and greater localized peering of traffic, this is changing for the better.

Visitors to millions of websites using ISPs, big or small, such as Aerux, Blackfoot, Comcast and CenturyLink, should see a 2x increase in performance, as they are now served from our Denver data center.

CloudFlare participates at two major internet exchanges: Any2 Denver and IX-Denver.



Latency in milliseconds halves for end user (Denver) to CloudFlare. Source: Cedexis

Global Expansion

Denver joins CloudFlare's existing United States data centers in Ashburn, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, Phoenix, San Jose, and Seattle. In the continued pursuit of faster performance, we have data centers at another dozen North American cities in the works.

Our week of expansion isn't done. Tomorrow, we head to one of the world's largest cities.