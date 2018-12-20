Ten new data centers: Cloudflare expands global network to 165 cities

3 min read

Cloudflare is excited to announce the addition of ten new data centers across the United States, Bahrain, Russia, Vietnam, Pakistan and France (Réunion). We're delighted to help improve the performance and security of over 12 million domains across these diverse countries that collectively represent about half a billion Internet users.

Our global network now spans 165 cities, with 46 new cities added just this year, and several dozen additional locations being actively worked on.

United States of America

Our expansion begins in the United States, where Cloudflare's 36th and 37th data centers in the nation serve Charlotte (North Carolina) and Columbus (Ohio) respectively. They are promising markets for interconnection, and join our existing deployments in Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, McAllen, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Montgomery, Nashville, Newark, Norfolk, Omaha, Philadelphia, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Tallahassee, and Tampa.

Bahrain

Cloudflare's Manama (Bahrain) data center, our 158th globally, further expands our Middle East coverage. A growing hub for cloud computing, including public sector adoption (with the Kingdom's "Cloud First" policy), Bahrain is attracting talent and investment in innovative companies.

Russia

Cloudflare's new St. Petersburg deployment serves as a point of redundancy to our existing Moscow facility, while also expanding our surface area to withstand DDoS attacks and reducing latency for local Internet users. (Hint: If you live in Novosibirsk or other parts of Russia, stay tuned for upcoming Cloudflare deployments near you).

Vietnam

Hànội and Hồ Chí Minh City, the two most populated cities in Vietnam with an estimated population of 8 million and 9 million respectively, now host Cloudflare's 160th and 161st data center.

On November 19, 1997, the Internet officially became available in Vietnam. Since then, several telecommunication companies - including VNPT, FPT, Viettel, CMC, VDC, and NetNam - have played a critical role in integrating the use of Internet into the government systems, business environment, school facilities, and many other organizations. With our new data centers in place, we are delighted to help provide a faster and safer Internet experience.

Pakistan

The world's sixth most populous country, Pakistan is a land of delicious food, breathtaking natural beauty, poetry and, of course cricket. Its natural beauty is exemplified by being the home of 5 out of 14 mountains which are at least 8,000m high, including K2, the second highest peak in the world. Pakistan's rich history includes the 5,000 year old lost civilization of Mohenjo-daro, with incredible design from complex architecture on a grid-layout to advanced water and sewage systems.

Nanga Parbat - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

Today, Cloudflare is unveiling three new data centers housed in Pakistan, one in each of the most populous cities - Karachi and Lahore - alongside an additional data center in the capital city, Islamabad. We are already seeing latency per request decrease by over 3x and as much as 150ms, and expect this to further improve as we tune routing for all our customers.

Latency from PTCL to Cloudflare customers reduces by over 3x across Pakistan. Courtesy: Cedexis

Réunion (France)

8,000 miles away, the final stop in today's expansion is Sainte-Marie in the Réunion island, the overseas department France off the coast of Magadascar (which can also expect some Cloudflare servers very soon!)

Expansion ahead!

Even beyond these, we are working on at least six new cities in each of Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Guess 20 upcoming locations to receive Cloudflare swag.