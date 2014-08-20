CloudFlare's LA Data Center Now Online!

1 min read



Swimming pools, movie stars, and now CloudFlare!

We just turned on our latest data center (#6) in Los Angeles. In its first minute, the facility processed more than 30,000 requests. We expect that number to rise over the next 24 hours. The Los Angeles data center will take load away from San Jose, which has traditionally been one of our busiest data centers, and will provide faster service for Hollywood types and other visitors coming from the Southwestern United States.

The Los Angeles data center (which we refer to internally as LAX, after the region's airport) is also the first new CloudFlare facility to include the second generation of our hardware stack. We'll be publishing

more details about the benefits of our new hardware stack, as well as more announcements of new data centers, in the next few weeks. Stay tuned!