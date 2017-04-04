Kansas City: Cloudflare’s 106th Data Center Now Live

2 min read

CC-BY 2.0 image by Vincent Parsons

Kansas City, Missouri. Home to the Kansas City Royals, Swope Park, over 100 barbeque restaurants, and now, Cloudflare's 106th data center. We are excited to help make 6 million websites even faster in the Midwest, as our newest deployment joins existing United States facilities in Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami,

Minneapolis, Nashville, Newark, Omaha, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, and Tampa.

BBQ!

CC-BY 2.0 image by Shelby Bell

Anthony Bourdain said it best with regards to Joe's KC BBQ in his "13 Places to Eat Before You Die" (alongside Michelin 3-star restaurants like French Laundry and Le Bernardin):

"People may disagree on who has the best BBQ. Here, the brisket (particularly the burnt ends), pulled pork, and ribs are all of a quality that meet the high standards even of Kansas City natives. It's the best BBQ in Kansas City, which makes it the best BBQ in the world."

Visit Kansas City to find the world’s largest shuttlecocks outside the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, as four 18-foot tall badminton birdies span across the lawn.

If you love blues, jumpin jazz and zydeco, you'll love the archives of Fish Fry from KCUR, Kansas City public radio. (Cloudflare team members from New Orleans who proofread this are adamant that we need a data center there, pronto).

Coming soon

From BBQ to Pljeskavica, the next data center to go live takes us to a city 5,377 miles away. Can you guess where it is?