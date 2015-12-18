Joshua Motta

Vancouver & Montreal, Canada: CloudFlare's latest data centers

With the holiday season in full swing, it's only fitting that we continue to spread cheer, joy and a faster Internet around the world. To start the season we begin in Canada with NHL rivals Montreal and Vancouver, our 70th and 71st points of presence (PoPs) globally. Montreal and Vancouver, the 2nd and 3rd largest Canadian metropolitan areas, respectively, join our existing PoP in Canada's largest, Toronto. Together, CloudFlare's network in Canada is now milliseconds away from the country's ...