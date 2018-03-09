Five new Cloudflare data centers across the United States

2 min read

When Cloudflare launched, three of the original five cities in our network - Chicago, Ashburn and San Jose - were located in the United States. Since then, we have grown the breadth of the global network considerably to span 66 countries, and even expanded the US footprint to twenty five locations. Even as a highly international business, the United States continues to be home to a number of our customers and the majority of Cloudflare employees.

Today, we expand our network in the United States even further by adding five new locations: Houston (Texas), Indianapolis (Indiana), Montgomery (Alabama), Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) and Sacramento (California) as our 129th, 130th, 131st, 132nd and 133rd data centers respectively. They represent states that collectively span nearly 100 million people. In North America alone, the Cloudflare network now spans 37 cities, including thirty in the US.

In each of these new locations, we connect with at least one major local Internet service provider and also openly peer using at least one major Internet exchange. We are participants at CyrusOne IX Houston, Midwest IX Indianapolis, Montgomery Internet Exchange, Pittsburgh IX, and the upcoming Sacramento IX.

These deployments improves performance, security and reliability for our customers, even while expanding the edge (and the compute capability it enables). In the not too distant future, we’d like to deploy at cell towers across major metro markets (and beyond!) to support the next generation of 5G-enabled applications.

With the launch of our next data center, Cloudflare will have deployments located in all of the ten most populous North American metropolitan areas.

