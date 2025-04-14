Developer Week 2025 wrap-up

4 min read

As we conclude Developer Week 2025, we’re proud to reflect upon the capabilities we’ve added to our developer platform. It’s so rewarding to deliver products, features and tools that help developers build smarter and ship faster, and even more so hearing your responses throughout the week!

Our VP of Product, Rita Kozlov, kicked off Developer Week 2025 discussing the ever-evolving landscape of development, particularly in the age of AI. AI is no longer just a buzzword or a trope for a science-fiction future — in the realm of modern development, it’s a core tenet (and utility) of how we build, innovate, and solve problems. It’s influencing how and how frequently we ship code, as well as enabling anyone to write it.

It’s exciting to not only witness this technical revolution, but also to be building a platform that enables developers to be part of it. We want to hear your feedback and see what you build with the new capabilities — reach out to us on Discord or X .

Here’s a recap of our Developer Week 2025 announcements:

Monday, April 7

Tuesday, April 8

Wednesday, April 9

Thursday, April 10

Friday, April 11