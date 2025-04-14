Developer Week 2025 wrap-up

As we conclude Developer Week 2025, we’re proud to reflect upon the capabilities we’ve added to our developer platform. It’s so rewarding to deliver products, features and tools that help developers build smarter and ship faster, and even more so hearing your responses throughout the week!
Our VP of Product, Rita Kozlov, kicked off Developer Week 2025 discussing the ever-evolving landscape of development, particularly in the age of AI. AI is no longer just a buzzword or a trope for a science-fiction future — in the realm of modern development, it’s a core tenet (and utility) of how we build, innovate, and solve problems. It’s influencing how and how frequently we ship code, as well as enabling anyone to write it.
It’s exciting to not only witness this technical revolution, but also to be building a platform that enables developers to be part of it. We want to hear your feedback and see what you build with the new capabilities — reach out to us on Discord or X.
Here’s a recap of our Developer Week 2025 announcements:
Monday, April 7
Announcement
Summary
Piecing together the Agent puzzle: MCP, authentication & authorization, and Durable Objects free tier
Toolkit for AI agents includes new Agents SDK support for MCP (Model Context Protocol) clients, authentication/authorization/hibernation for MCP servers, and Durable Objects free tier.
Introducing AutoRAG: Fully-Managed Retrieval-Augmented Generation on Cloudflare
Fully managed Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines powered by Cloudflare's global network and developer platform simplifies how you build and scale RAG pipelines to power your context-aware AI and search applications.
Cloudflare Workflows is now GA: production-ready durable execution
Workflows — a durable execution engine built directly on top of Workers — is Generally Available and production-ready with new human-in-the-loop capabilities, more scale, and more metrics.
Cloudflare acquires Outerbase to expand database and agent developer experience capabilities
Cloudflare acquired Outerbase, expanding our database and agent developer experience capabilities.
Tuesday, April 8
Announcement
Summary
Build global MySQL apps using Cloudflare Workers and Hyperdrive
Workers connect to your MySQL databases with Hyperdrive to deliver optimal performance for regional databases, with support for your favorite drivers and ORMs.
Pools across the sea: how Hyperdrive speeds up access to databases and why we’re making it free
Hyperdrive, now available on free tier, leverages key innovations to make global database connections fast.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin integrates Vite, one of the most popular build tools for web development, with the Workers runtime. We announced the 1.0 release and official support for React Router v7.
Deploy your Next.js app to Cloudflare Workers with the Cloudflare adapter for OpenNext
With the 1.0-beta release of the Cloudflare adapter for OpenNext, you can host your Next.js 14 and 15 applications on Cloudflare Workers.
Your frontend, backend, and database — now in one Cloudflare Worker
You can now deploy static sites, full-stack, and stateful applications on Cloudflare Workers — the primitives are all here. Framework support for React Router v7, Astro, Vue, and more are generally available today, as is the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
Developers can set up and deploy your Worker application with a Deploy to Cloudflare button.
Wednesday, April 9
Announcement
Summary
Make your apps truly interactive with Cloudflare Realtime and RealtimeKit
We announced Cloudflare Realtime and RealtimeKit, a complete toolkit for shipping real-time audio and video apps in days with SDKs for Kotlin, React Native, Swift, JavaScript, and Flutter.
Introducing Cloudflare Secrets Store (Beta): secure your secrets, simplify your workflow
Securely store, manage, and deploy account level secrets to Cloudflare Workers through Cloudflare Secrets Store, available in beta — with role-based access control, audit logging, and Wrangler support.
Cloudflare Snippets are generally available, enabling fast, cost-free JavaScript-based HTTP traffic modifications across all paid plans.
Introducing Workers Observability: logs, metrics, and queries – all in one place
Workers Observability powers up with General Availability of Workers Logs and new Query Builder to help you investigate log events across all of your Workers.
Cloudflare has been tracking and comparing our speed with other top networks since 2021. We take a look at how things have changed since our last update.
Thursday, April 10
Announcement
Summary
R2 Data Catalog: Managed Apache Iceberg tables with zero egress fees
R2 Data Catalog is now in public beta: a managed Apache Iceberg data catalog built directly into your R2 bucket.
Sequential consistency without borders: how D1 implements global read replication
D1, Cloudflare’s managed SQL database, announces global read replication beta.
Just landed: streaming ingestion on Cloudflare with Arroyo and Pipelines
We’ve just shipped our new streaming ingestion service, Pipelines. And, we’ve acquired Arroyo, enabling us to bring new SQL-based, stateful transformations to Pipelines and R2.
Making Super Slurper 5x faster with Workers, Durable Objects, and Queues
We re-architected Super Slurper from the ground up using our Developer Platform — leveraging Cloudflare Workers, Durable Objects, and Queues — and improved transfer speeds to R2 by up to 5x.
Friday, April 11
Announcement
Summary
A global virtual private cloud to build secure cross-cloud apps on Workers
We’re announcing Workers VPC: a global private network that allows applications deployed on Cloudflare Workers to connect to your legacy cloud infrastructure. Now, you can unlock access to your existing APIs and data in external clouds and build global, modern, cross-cloud apps on Workers.
Startup spotlight: building AI agents and accelerating innovation with Cohort #5
Explore how developers in Workers Launchpad are using Cloudflare to scale AI workloads and streamline automation.
Startup Program update: empowering every stage of the startup journey
Cloudflare’s Startup Program offers up to \$250,000 in credits for companies building on our Developer Platform across 4 tiers: \$5,000, \$25,000, \$100,000, and \$250,000.
Simple, scalable, and global: Containers are coming to Cloudflare Workers in June 2025
Cloudflare Containers are coming this June. Run new types of workloads on our network with an experience that is simple, scalable, global and deeply integrated with Workers.
Workers AI gets a speed boost, batch workload support, more LoRAs, new models, and a refreshed dashboard
Workers AI inference is faster with speculative decoding & prefix caching. Use our new batch inference for handling large request volumes seamlessly. Build tailored AI apps with more LoRA options. Lastly, new models and a refreshed dashboard round out this Developer Week update for Workers AI.
Cloudflare replaced a queues-based architecture in our National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) reporting system with Cloudflare Workflows for a structured, retryable workflow that’s easier to debug and maintain.
A next-generation Certificate Transparency log built on Cloudflare Workers
With recent developments in Certificate Transparency (CT), Cloudflare built a next-generation CT log on top of Cloudflare’s Developer Platform.
