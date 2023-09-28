Samuel Macleod

Re-introducing the Cloudflare Workers Playground
09/28/2023
Today, we’re excited to announce an updated Cloudflare Workers playground, where users can develop and test Workers before sharing or deploying them...
09/28/2023
Today, we’re excited to announce an updated Cloudflare Workers playground, where users can develop and test Workers before sharing or deploying them...
05/17/2023
We’re proud to announce an improved dashboard editor experience that allows users to edit multimodule Workers, use real edge previews, and debug their Workers more easily - all powered by Workers and VSCode for the Web....