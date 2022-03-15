Syeef Karim

A new WAF experience
03/15/2022
The security landscape is moving fast. We invited users to help us shape a new WAF experience that enables us to evolve WAF to meet their demands and use cases...
09/29/2021
Dark mode is now available for the Cloudflare Dashboard in beta! From your user profile, you can configure the Cloudflare Dashboard in light mode, dark mode, or match it to your system settings....
05/11/2021
The Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) protects websites and applications from malicious traffic attempting to exploit vulnerabilities in server software. It’s a critical piece of the broader security posture of your application....