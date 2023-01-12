Adding Zero Trust signals to Sumo Logic for better security insights

3 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, 日本語, Español, Deutsch and Français.

A picture is worth a thousand words and the same is true when it comes to getting visualizations, trends, and data in the form of a ready-made security dashboard.

Today we’re excited to announce the expansion of support for automated normalization and correlation of Zero Trust logs for Logpush in Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM. As a Cloudflare technology partner, Sumo Logic is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing.

The updated content in Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM helps joint Cloudflare customers reduce alert fatigue tied to Zero Trust logs and accelerates the triage process for security analysts by converging security and network data into high-fidelity insights. This new functionality complements the existing Cloudflare App for Sumo Logic designed to help IT and security teams gain insights, understand anomalous activity, and better trend security and network performance data over time.

Deeper integration to deliver Zero Trust insights

Using Cloudflare Zero Trust helps protect users, devices, and data, and in the process can create a large volume of logs. These logs are helpful and important because they provide the who, what, when, and where for activity happening within and across an organization. They contain information such as what website was accessed, who signed in to an application, or what data may have been shared from a SaaS service.

Up until now, our integrations with Sumo Logic only allowed automated correlation of security signals for Cloudflare only included core services. While it’s critical to ensure collection of WAF and bot detection events across your fabric, extended visibility into Zero Trust components has now become more important than ever with the explosion of distributed work and adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure architectures.

With the expanded Zero Trust logs now available in Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM, customers can now get deeper context into security insights thanks to the broad set of network and security logs produced by Cloudflare products:

“As a long time Cloudflare partner, we’ve worked together to help joint customers analyze events and trends from their websites and applications to provide end-to-end visibility and improve digital experiences. We’re excited to expand this partnership to provide real-time insights into the Zero Trust security posture of mutual customers in Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM.”

- John Coyle - Vice President of Business Development, Sumo Logic

How to get started

To take advantage of the suite of integrations available for Sumo Logic and Cloudflare logs available via Logpush, first enable Logpush to Sumo Logic, which will ship logs directly to Sumo Logic’s cloud-native platform. Then, install the Cloudflare App and (for Cloud SIEM customers) enable forwarding of these logs to Cloud SIEM for automated normalization and correlation of security insights.

Note that Cloudflare’s Logpush service is only available to Enterprise customers. If you are interested in upgrading, please contact us here.

Enable Logpush to Sumo Logic

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to Sumo Logic via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API. Install the Cloudflare App for Sumo Logic

Locate and install the Cloudflare app from the App Catalog, linked above. If you want to see a preview of the dashboards included with the app before installing, click Preview Dashboards. Once installed, you can now view key information in the Cloudflare Dashboards for all core services. (Cloud SIEM Customers) Forward logs to Cloud SIEM

After the steps above, enable the updated parser for Cloudflare logs by adding the _parser field to your S3 source created when installing the Cloudflare App.

What’s next

As more organizations move towards a Zero Trust model for security, it's increasingly important to have visibility into every aspect of the network with logs playing a crucial role in this effort.

If your organization is just getting started and not already using a tool like Sumo Logic, Cloudflare R2 for log storage is worth considering. Cloudflare R2 offers a scalable, cost-effective solution for log storage.

We’re excited to continue closely working with technology partners to expand existing and create new integrations that help customers on their Zero Trust journey.