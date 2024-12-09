Cloudflare 2024 Year in Review

38 min read

The 2024 Cloudflare Radar Year in Review is our fifth annual review of Internet trends and patterns observed throughout the year at both a global and country/region level across a variety of metrics. In this year’s review, we have added several new traffic, adoption, connectivity, and email security metrics, as well as the ability to do year-over-year and geographic comparisons for selected metrics.

Below, we present a summary of key findings, and then explore them in more detail in subsequent sections.

Key Findings

Traffic

Global Internet traffic grew 17.2% in 2024. 🔗

Google maintained its position as the most popular Internet service overall. OpenAI remained at the top of the Generative AI category. Binance remained at the top of the Cryptocurrency category. WhatsApp remained the top Messaging platform, and Facebook remained the top Social Media site. 🔗

Global traffic from Starlink grew 3.3x in 2024, in line with last year’s growth rate. After initiating service in Malawi in July 2023, Starlink traffic from that country grew 38x in 2024. As Starlink added new markets, we saw traffic grow rapidly in those locations. 🔗

Googlebot, Google’s web crawler, was responsible for the highest volume of request traffic to Cloudflare in 2024, as it retrieved content from millions of Cloudflare customer sites for search indexing. 🔗

Traffic from ByteDance’s AI crawler (Bytespider) gradually declined over the course of 2024. Anthropic’s AI crawler (ClaudeBot) first started showing signs of ongoing crawling activity in April, then declined after an initial peak in May & June. 🔗

13.0% of TLS 1.3 traffic is using post-quantum encryption. 🔗

Adoption & Usage

Globally, nearly one-third of mobile device traffic was from Apple iOS devices. Android had a >90% share of mobile device traffic in 29 countries/regions; peak iOS mobile device traffic share was over 60% in eight countries/regions. 🔗

Globally, nearly half of web requests used HTTP/2, with 20.5% using HTTP/3. Usage of both versions was up slightly from 2023. 🔗

React, PHP, and jQuery were among the most popular technologies used to build websites, while HubSpot, Google, and WordPress were among the most popular vendors of supporting services and platforms. 🔗

Go surpassed NodeJS as the most popular language used for making automated API requests. 🔗

Google is far and away the most popular search engine globally, across all platforms. On mobile devices and operating systems, Baidu is a distant second. Bing is a distant second across desktop and Windows devices, with DuckDuckGo second most popular on macOS. Shares vary by platform and country/region. 🔗

Google Chrome is far and away the most popular browser overall. While this is also true on macOS devices, Safari usage is well ahead of Chrome on iOS devices. On Windows, Edge is the second most popular browser as it comes preinstalled and is the initial default. 🔗

Connectivity

225 major Internet disruptions were observed globally in 2024, with many due to government-directed regional and national shutdowns of Internet connectivity. Cable cuts and power outages were also leading causes. 🔗

Aggregated across 2024, 28.5% of IPv6-capable requests were made over IPv6. India and Malaysia were the strongest countries, at 68.9% and 59.6% IPv6 adoption respectively. 🔗

The top 10 countries ranked by Internet speed all had average download speeds above 200 Mbps. Spain was consistently among the top locations across the measured Internet quality metrics. 🔗

41.3% of global traffic comes from mobile devices. In nearly 100 countries/regions, the majority of traffic comes from mobile devices. 🔗

20.7% of TCP connections are unexpectedly terminated before any useful data can be exchanged. 🔗

Security

6.5% of global traffic was mitigated by Cloudflare's systems as being potentially malicious or for customer-defined reasons. In the United States, the share of mitigated traffic grew to 5.1%, while in South Korea, it dropped slightly to 8.1%. In 44 countries/regions, over 10% of traffic was mitigated. 🔗

The United States was responsible for over a third of global bot traffic. Amazon Web Services was responsible for 12.7% of global bot traffic, and 7.8% came from Google. 🔗

Globally, Gambling/Games was the most attacked industry, slightly ahead of 2023’s most targeted industry, Finance. 🔗

Log4j, a vulnerability discovered in 2021, remains a persistent threat and was actively targeted throughout 2024. 🔗

Routing security, measured as the share of RPKI valid routes and the share of covered IP address space, continued to improve globally throughout 2024. We saw a 4.7% increase in RPKI valid IPv4 address space in 2024, and a 6.4% increase in RPKI valid routes in 2024. 🔗

Email Security

An average of 4.3% of emails were determined to be malicious in 2024, although this figure was likely influenced by spikes observed in March, April, and May. Deceptive links and identity deception were the two most common types of threats found in malicious email messages. 🔗

Over 99% of the email messages processed by Cloudflare Email Security from the .bar, .rest, and .uno top level domains (TLDs) were found to be either spam or malicious in nature. 🔗

Introduction

Over the last four years ( 2020 , 2021 , 2022 , 2023 ), we have aggregated perspectives from Cloudflare Radar into an annual Year In Review, illustrating the Internet’s patterns across multiple areas over the course of that year. The Cloudflare Radar 2024 Year In Review microsite continues that tradition, featuring interactive charts, graphs, and maps you can use to explore and compare notable Internet trends observed throughout this past year.

Cloudflare’s network currently spans more than 330 cities in over 120 countries/regions, serving an average of over 63 million HTTP(S) requests per second for millions of Internet properties, in addition to handling over 42 million DNS requests per second on average. The resulting data generated by this usage, combined with data from other complementary Cloudflare tools, enables Radar to provide unique near-real time perspectives on the patterns and trends around security, traffic, performance, and usage that we observe across the Internet.

The 2024 Year In Review is organized into five sections: Traffic , Adoption & Usage , Connectivity , Security , and Email Security and covers the period from January 1 to December 1, 2024. We have incorporated several new metrics this year, including AI bot & crawler traffic, search engine and browser market share, connection tampering, and “most dangerous” top level domains (TLDs). To ensure consistency, we have kept underlying methodologies consistent with previous years’ calculations. Trends for 200 countries/regions are available on the microsite; smaller or less populated locations are excluded due to insufficient data. Some metrics are only shown worldwide, and are not displayed if a country/region is selected.

Below, we provide an overview of the content contained within the major Year In Review sections (Traffic, Adoption & Usage, Connectivity, Security, and Email Security), along with notable observations and key findings. In addition, we have also published a companion blog post that specifically explores trends seen across Top Internet Services .

The key findings and associated discussion within this post only provide a high-level perspective on the unique insights that can be found in the Year in Review microsite . Visit the microsite to explore the various datasets and metrics in more detail, including trends seen in your country/region, how these trends have changed as compared to 2023, and how they compare to other countries/regions of interest. Surveying the Internet from this vantage point provides insights that can inform decisions on everything from an organization’s security posture and IT priorities to product development and strategy.

Traffic trends

Global Internet traffic grew 17.2% in 2024.

An inflection point for Internet traffic arguably occurred thirty years ago. The World Wide Web went mainstream in 1994, thanks to the late 1993 release of the NCSA Mosaic browser for multiple popular operating systems, which included support for embedded images. In turn, “heavier” (in contrast to text-based) Internet content became the norm, and coupled with the growth in consumption through popular online services and the emerging consumer ISP industry, Internet traffic began to rapidly increase , and that trend has continued to the present.

To determine the traffic trends over time for the Year in Review, we use the average daily traffic volume (excluding bot traffic) over the second full calendar week (January 8-15) of 2024 as our baseline. (The second calendar week is used to allow time for people to get back into their “normal” school and work routines after the winter holidays and New Year’s Day. The percent change shown in the traffic trends chart is calculated relative to the baseline value — it does not represent absolute traffic volume for a country/region. The trend line represents a seven-day trailing average, which is used to smooth the sharp changes seen with data at a daily granularity. To compare 2024’s traffic trends with 2023 data and/or other locations, click the “Compare” icon at the upper right of the graph.

Throughout the first half of 2024, worldwide Internet traffic growth appeared to be fairly limited, within a percent or two on either side of the baseline value through mid-August. However, at that time growth clearly began to accelerate, climbing consistently through the end of November, growing 17.2% for the year. This trend is similar to those also seen in 2023 and 2022, as we discussed in the 2023 Year in Review blog post .

Internet traffic trends in 2024, worldwide

The West African country of Guinea experienced the most significant Internet traffic growth seen in 2024, reaching as much as 350% above baseline. Traffic growth didn’t begin in earnest until late February, and reached an initial peak in early April. It remained between 100% and 200% above baseline until September, when it experienced several multi-week periods of growth. While the September-November periods of traffic growth also occurred in 2023, they peaked at under 90% above baseline.

The impact of significant Internet outages is also clearly visible when looking at data across the year. Two significant Internet outages in Cuba are clearly visible as large drops in traffic in October and November. A reported “complete disconnection” of the national electricity system on the island occurred on October 18 , lasting just over three days . Just a couple of weeks later, on November 6, damage from Hurricane Rafael caused widespread power outages in Cuba , resulting in another large drop in Internet traffic. Traffic has remained lower as Cuba’s electrical infrastructure continues to struggle .

Internet traffic trends in 2024, Cuba

As we frequently discuss in Cloudflare Radar blog and social media posts, government-directed Internet shutdowns occur all too frequently, and the impact of these actions are also clearly visible when looking at long-term traffic data. In Bangladesh , the government ordered the shutdown of mobile Internet connectivity on July 18, in response to student protests. Shortly after mobile networks were shut down, fixed broadband networks were taken offline as well, resulting in a near complete loss of Internet traffic from the country. Connectivity gradually returned over the course of several days, between July 23-28.

Internet traffic trends in 2024, Bangladesh

As we also noted last year, the celebration of major holidays can also have a visible impact on Internet traffic at a country level. For example, in Muslim countries including Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates , the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the fast of Ramadan, is visible as a noticeable drop in traffic around April 9-10.

Internet traffic trends in 2024, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates

Google maintained its position as the most popular Internet service. OpenAI, Binance, WhatsApp, and Facebook led their respective categories.

Over the last several years, the Year In Review has ranked the most popular Internet services . These rankings cover an “overall” perspective, as well as a dozen more specific categories, based on analysis of anonymized query data of traffic to our 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver from millions of users around the world. For the purposes of these rankings, domains that belong to a single Internet service are grouped together.

Google once again held the top spot overall, supported by its broad portfolio of services, as well as the popularity of the Android mobile operating system (more on that below ). Meta properties Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp also held spots in the top 10.

Generative AI continued to grow in popularity throughout 2024, and in this category, OpenAI again held the top spot, building on the continued success and popularity of ChatGPT. Within Social Media, the top five remained consistent with 2023’s and 2022’s ranking, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and Snapchat.

These categorical rankings, as well as trends seen by specific services, are explored in more detail in a separate blog post, From ChatGPT to Temu: ranking top Internet services in 2024 .

Global traffic from Starlink grew 3.3x in 2024, in line with last year’s growth rate. After initiating service in Malawi in July 2023, Starlink traffic from that country grew 38x in 2024.

SpaceX’s Starlink continues to be the leading satellite Internet service provider, bringing connectivity to unserved or underserved areas. In addition to opening up new markets in 2024, Starlink also announced relationships to provide in-flight connectivity to multiple airlines , and on cruise ships and trains , as well as enabling subscribers to roam with their subscription using the Starlink Mini .

We analyzed aggregate Cloudflare traffic volumes associated with Starlink's primary autonomous system ( AS14593 ) to track the growth in usage of the service throughout 2024. Similar to the traffic trends discussed above, the request volume shown on the trend line in the chart represents a seven-day trailing average. Comparisons with 2023 data can be shown by clicking the “Compare” icon at the upper right of the graph. Within comparative views, the lines are scaled to the maximum value shown.

On a worldwide basis, steady, consistent growth was seen across the year, though it accelerates throughout November. This acceleration may have been driven by traffic associated with customer-specific large software updates.

Starlink traffic growth worldwide in 2024

In many locations, there is pent-up demand for “alternative” connectivity providers such as Starlink, and in these countries/regions, we see rapid traffic growth when service becomes available, such as in Zimbabwe . Service availability was announced on September 7 , and traffic from the country began to grow rapidly almost immediately thereafter.

Starlink traffic growth in Zimbabwe in 2024

In new markets, traffic growth continues after that initial increase. For example Starlink service became available in Malawi in July 2023 , and throughout 2024, Starlink traffic from the country grew 38x. While Malawi’s 38x increase is impressive, other countries also experienced significant growth. In the Eastern European country of Georgia , service became available on November 1, 2023 . After a slow ramp, traffic began to take off growing over 100x through 2024. In Paraguay , service availability was announced on December 21 , and began to grow at the beginning of January, registering an increase of over 900x across the year.

Starlink traffic growth in Malawi in 2024

Googlebot was responsible for the highest volume of request traffic to Cloudflare in 2024 as it retrieved content from millions of Cloudflare customer sites for search indexing.

Cloudflare Radar shows users Internet traffic trends over a selected period of time, but at a country/region or network level. However, as we did in 2023 , we again wanted to look at the traffic Cloudflare saw over the course of the full year from the entire IPv4 Internet. To do so, we can use Hilbert curves , which allow us to visualize a sequence of IPv4 addresses in a two-dimensional pattern that keeps nearby IP addresses close to each other, making them useful for surveying the Internet's IPv4 address space.

Using a Hilbert curve, we can visualize aggregated IPv4 request traffic to Cloudflare from January 1 through December 1, 2024. Within the visualization, we aggregate IPv4 addresses at a /20 level, meaning that at the highest zoom level, each square represents traffic from 4,096 IPv4 addresses. This aggregation is done to keep the amount of data used for the visualization manageable. (While we would like to create a similar visualization for IPv6 traffic, the enormity of the full IPv6 address space would make associated traffic very hard to see in such a visualization, especially as such a small amount has been allocated for assignment by the Regional Internet Registries .)

Within the visualization, IP addresses are grouped by ownership, and for much of the IP address space shown there, a mouseover at the default zoom level will show the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that the address block belongs to. However, there are also a number of blocks that were assigned prior to the existence of the RIR system, and for these, they are labeled with the name of the organization that owns them. Progressive zooming ultimately shows the autonomous system and country/region that the IP address block is associated with, as well as its share of traffic relative to the maximum. (If a country/region is selected, only the IP address blocks associated with that location are visible.) Overall traffic shares are indicated by shading based on a color scale, and although a number of large unshaded blocks are visible, this does not necessarily mean that the associated address space is unused, but rather that it may be used in a way that does not generate traffic to Cloudflare.

Hilbert curve showing aggregated 2024 traffic to Cloudflare across the IPv4 Internet

Warmer orange/red shading within the visualization represents areas of higher request volume, and buried within one of those areas is the IP address block that had the maximum request volume to Cloudflare during 2024. As it was in 2023, this address block was 66.249.64.0/20 , which belongs to Google, and is one of several used by the Googlebot web crawler to retrieve content for search indexing. This use of that address space is a likely explanation for the high request volume, given the number of web properties on Cloudflare’s network.

Zoomed Hilbert curve view showing the IPv4 address block that generated the highest volume of requests

In addition to Google, owners of other prefixes in the top 20 include Alibaba, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. To explore the IPv4 Internet in more detail, we encourage you to go to the Year in Review microsite and explore it by dragging and zooming to move around IPv4 address space.

Among AI bots and crawlers, Bytespider (ByteDance) traffic gradually declined over the course of 2024, while ClaudeBot (Anthropic) was more active during the back half of the year.

AI bots and crawlers have been in the news throughout 2024 as they voraciously consume content to train ever-evolving models. Controversy has followed them, as not all bots and crawlers respect content owner directives to restrict crawling activity. In July, Cloudflare enabled customers to block these bots and crawlers with a single click , and during Birthday Week we introduced AI Audit to give website owners even more visibility into and control over how AI platforms access their content.

Tracking traffic trends for AI bots can help us better understand their activity over time — observing which are the most aggressive and have the highest volume of requests, which perform crawls on a regular basis, etc. The new AI bot & crawler traffic graph on Radar’s Traffic page , launched in September , provides insight into these traffic trends gathered over the selected time period for the top known AI bots.

Looking at traffic trends from two of those bots, we can see some interesting patterns. Bytespider is a crawler operated by ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, and is reportedly used to download training data for ByteDance’s Large Language Models (LLMs). Bytespider’s crawling activity trended generally downwards over the course of 2024, with end-of-November activity approximately 80-85% lower than that seen at the start of the year. ClaudeBot is Anthropic’s crawler, which downloads training data for its LLMs that power AI products like Claude. Traffic from ClaudeBot appeared to be mostly non-existent through mid-April, except for some small spikes that possibly represent test runs. Traffic became more consistently non-zero starting in late April, but after an early spike, trailed off through the remainder of the year.

Traffic trends for AI crawlers Bytespider and ClaudeBot in 2024

Traffic trends for the full list of AI bots & crawlers can be found in the Cloudflare Radar Data Explorer .

13.0% of TLS 1.3 traffic is using post-quantum encryption.

The term “ post-quantum ” refers to a new set of cryptographic techniques designed to protect data from adversaries that have the ability to capture and store current data for decryption by sufficiently powerful quantum computers in the future. The Cloudflare Research team has been exploring post-quantum cryptography since 2017 .

In October 2022, we enabled post-quantum key agreement on our network by default, but use of it requires that browsers and clients support it as well. In 2024, Google's Chrome 124 enabled it by default on April 17, and adoption grew rapidly following that release , increasing from just over 2% of requests to around 12% within a month, and ended November at 13%. We expect that adoption will continue to grow into and during 2025 due to support in other Chromium-based browsers, growing default support in Mozilla Firefox, and initial testing in Apple Safari.

Growth trends in post-quantum encrypted TLS 1.3 traffic during 2024

Adoption & Usage insights

Globally, nearly one-third of mobile device traffic was from Apple iOS devices. Android had a >90% share of mobile device traffic in 29 countries/regions; peak iOS mobile device traffic share was over 60% in eight countries/regions.

The two leading mobile device operating systems globally are Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android , and by analyzing information in the user agent reported with each request, we can get insight into the distribution of traffic by client operating system throughout the year. Again, we found that Android is responsible for the majority of mobile device traffic when aggregated globally, due to the wide distribution of price points, form factors, and capabilities.

Similar to 2023’s findings , Android was once again responsible for just over two-thirds of mobile device traffic . Looking at the top countries for Android traffic, we find a greater than 95% share in Sudan , Bangladesh , Turkmenistan , Malawi , Papua New Guinea , Syria , and Yemen , up from just two countries in 2023. Similar to last year, we again found that countries/regions with higher levels of Android usage are largely in Africa, Oceania/Asia, and South America, and that many have lower levels of gross national income per capita . In these countries/regions, the availability of lower priced “budget” Android devices supports increased adoption.

Global distribution of mobile device traffic by operating system in 2024

In contrast, iOS adoption tops out in the 65% range in Jersey , the Faroe Islands , Guernsey , and Denmark . Adoption rates of 50% or more were seen in a total of 26 countries/regions, including Norway , Sweden , Australia , Japan , the United States , and Canada . These locations likely have a greater ability to afford higher priced devices, owing to their comparatively higher gross national income per capita.

Countries/regions with the largest share of iOS traffic in 2024

Globally, nearly half of web requests used HTTP/2, with 20.5% using HTTP/3.

HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol) is the core protocol that the web relies upon. HTTP/1.0 was first standardized in 1996, HTTP/1.1 in 1999, and HTTP/2 in 2015. The most recent version, HTTP/3 , was completed in 2022, and runs on top of a new transport protocol known as QUIC . By running on top of QUIC, HTTP/3 can deliver improved performance by mitigating the effects of packet loss and network changes, as well as establishing connections more quickly. HTTP/3 also provides encryption by default, which mitigates the risk of attacks.

Current versions of desktop and mobile Google Chrome (and Chromium-based variants), Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari all support HTTP/3 by default . Cloudflare makes HTTP/3 available for free to all of our customers, although not every customer chooses to enable it.

Analysis of the HTTP version negotiated for each request provides insight into the distribution of traffic by the various versions of the protocol aggregated across the year. (“HTTP/1.x” aggregates requests made over HTTP/1.0 and HTTP/1.1.) At a global level, 20.5% of requests in 2024 were made using HTTP/3. Another 29.9% of requests were made over the older HTTP/1.x versions, while HTTP/2 remained dominant, accounting for the remaining 49.6%.

Global distribution of traffic by HTTP version in 2024

Looking at version distribution geographically, we found eight countries/regions sending more than a third of their requests over HTTP/3, with Reunion , Sri Lanka , Mongolia , Greece , and North Macedonia comprising the top five as shown below. Eight other countries/regions, including Iran , Ireland , Hong Kong , and China , sent more than half of their requests over HTTP/1.x throughout 2024. More than half of requests were made over HTTP/2 in a total of 147 countries/regions.

Countries/regions with the largest shares of HTTP/3 traffic in 2024

React, PHP, and jQuery were among the most popular technologies used to build websites, while Hubspot, Google, and WordPress were among the most popular vendors of supporting services and platforms.

Modern websites and applications are extremely complex, built on and integrating on a mix of frameworks, platforms, services, and tools. In order to deliver a seamless user experience, developers must ensure that all of these components happily coexist with each other. Using Cloudflare Radar’s URL Scanner , we again scanned websites associated with the top 5000 domains to identify the most popular technologies and services used across a dozen different categories.

In looking at core technologies used to build websites, React had a commanding lead over Vue.js and other JavaScript frameworks, PHP was the most popular programming technology, and jQuery ’s share was 10x other popular JavaScript libraries.

Third-party services and platforms are also used by websites and applications to support things like analytics, content management, and marketing automation. Google Analytics remained the most widely used analytics provider, WordPress had a greater than 50% share among content management systems, and for marketing automation providers, category leader HubSpot had nearly twice the usage share of Marketo and MailChimp.

Top website technologies, JavaScript frameworks category in 2024

Go surpassed NodeJS as the most popular language used for making automated API requests.

Many dynamic websites and applications are built on automated API calls , and we can use our unique visibility into Web traffic to identify the top languages these API clients are written in. Applying heuristics to API-related requests determined to not be coming from a person using a browser or native mobile application helps us to identify the language used to build the API client.

Our analysis found that almost 12% of automated API requests are made by Go -based clients, with NodeJS , Python , Java , and .NET holding smaller shares. Compared to 2023 , Go’s share increased by approximately 40%, allowing it to capture the top spot, while NodeJS’s share fell by just over 30%. Python and Java also saw their shares increase, while .NET’s fell.

Most popular API client languages in 2024

Google is the most popular search engine globally, across all platforms. On mobile devices/OS, Baidu is a distant second. Bing is a distant second across desktop and Windows devices, with DuckDuckGo second most popular on macOS.

Protecting and accelerating websites and applications for millions of customers, Cloudflare is in a unique position to measure search engine market share data. Our methodology uses HTTP’s referer header to identify the search engine sending traffic to customer sites and applications. The market share data is presented as an overall aggregate, as well as broken out by device type and operating system. (Device type and operating system data is derived from the User-Agent and Client Hints headers accompanying a content request.)

Aggregated at a global level, Google referred the most traffic to Cloudflare customers, with a greater than 88% share across 2024. Yandex, Baidu, Bing, and DuckDuckGo round out the top five, all with single digit percentage shares.

Overall worldwide search engine market share in 2024

However, when drilling down by location or platform, differences are apparent in the top search engines and their shares. For example, in South Korea , Google is responsible for only two-thirds of referrals, while local platform Naver drives 29.2%, with local portal Daum also in the top five at 1.3%.

Overall search engine market share in South Korea in 2024

Google’s dominance is also blunted a bit on Windows devices, where it drives only 80% of referrals globally. Unsurprisingly, Bing holds the second spot for Windows users, with a 10.4% share. Yandex, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo round out the top 5, all with shares below 5%.

Overall worldwide search engine market share for Windows devices in 2024

For additional details, including search engines aggregated under “Other”, please refer to the quarterly Search Engine Referral Reports on Cloudflare Radar.

Google Chrome is the most popular browser overall. While also true on MacOS devices, Safari usage is well ahead of Chrome on iOS devices. On Windows, Edge is the second most popular browser.

Similar to our ability to measure search engine market share, Cloudflare is also in a unique position to measure browser market share. Our methodology uses information from the User-Agent and Client Hints headers to identify the browser making content requests, along with the associated operating system. Browser market share data is presented as an overall aggregate, as well as broken out by device type and operating system. Note that the shares of browsers available on both desktop and mobile devices, such as Chrome or Safari, are presented in aggregate.

Globally , we found that 65.8% of requests came from Google’s Chrome browser across 2024, and that just 15.5% came from Apple’s Safari browser. Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and the Samsung Internet browser rounded out the top five, all with shares below 10%.

Overall worldwide web browser market share in 2024

Similar to the search engine statistics discussed above, differences are clearly visible when drilling down by location or platform. In some countries where iOS holds a larger market share than Android, Chrome remains the leading browser, but by a much lower margin. For example, in Sweden , Chrome’s share fell to 56.2%, while Safari’s increased to 22.5%. In Norway , Chrome fell to just 50%, while Safari grew to 25.6%.

Overall web browser market share in Norway in 2024

As the default browser on devices running iOS, Apple Safari was the most popular browser for iOS devices, commanding an 81.7% market share across the year, with Chrome at just 16.1%. And despite being the preinstalled default browser on Windows devices, Edge held just a 17.3% share, in comparison to Chrome’s 68.5%

Overall worldwide web browser market share for iOS devices in 2024

For additional details, including browsers aggregated under “Other”, please refer to the quarterly Browser Market Share Reports on Cloudflare Radar.

Connectivity

225 major Internet outages were observed around the world in 2024, with many due to government-directed regional and national shutdowns of Internet connectivity.

Throughout 2024, as we have over the last several years, we have written frequently about observed Internet outages, whether due to cable cuts , unspecified technical issues , government-directed shutdowns , or a number of other reasons covered in our quarterly summary posts ( Q1 , Q2 , Q3 ). The impacts of these outages can be significant, including significant economic losses and severely limited communications. The Cloudflare Radar Outage Center tracks these Internet outages, and uses Cloudflare traffic data for insights into their scope and duration.

Some of the outages seen through the year were short-lived, lasting just a few hours, while others stretched on for days or weeks. In the latter category, an Internet outage in Haiti dragged on for eight days in September because repair crews were barred from accessing a damaged submarine cable due to a business dispute, while shutdowns of mobile and fixed Internet providers in Bangladesh lasted for approximately 10 days in July. In the former category, Iraq frequently experienced multi-hour nationwide Internet shutdowns intended to prevent cheating on academic exams — these contribute to the clustering visible in the timeline during June, July, August, and September.

Within the timeline on the Year in Review microsite, hovering over a dot will display metadata about that outage, and clicking on it will open a page with additional information. Below the map and timeline, we have added a bar graph illustrating the recorded reasons associated with the observed outages. In 2024, over half were due to government-directed shutdowns. If a country/region is selected, only outages and reasons for that country/region will be displayed.

Over 200 Internet outages were observed around the world during 2024

Aggregated across 2024, 28.5% of IPv6-capable requests were made over IPv6. India and Malaysia were the strongest countries, at 68.9% and 59.6% IPv6 adoption respectively.

The IPv4 protocol still used by many Internet-connected devices was developed in the 1970s, and was never meant to handle the vast and growing scale of the modern Internet. An initial specification for its successor , IPv6, was published in December 1995, evolving to a draft standard three years later, offering an expanded address space intended to better support the expected growth in the number of Internet-connected devices. At this point, available IPv4 space has long since been exhausted , and connectivity providers use solutions like Network Address Translation to stretch limited IPv4 resources. Hungry for IPv4 address space as their businesses and infrastructure grow, cloud and hosting providers are acquiring blocks of IPv4 address space for as much as \$30 - \$50 per address .

Cloudflare has been a vocal and active advocate for IPv6 since 2011, when we announced our Automatic IPv6 Gateway , which enabled free IPv6 support for all of our customers. In 2014, we enabled IPv6 support by default for all of our customers , but not all customers choose to keep it enabled for a variety of reasons. Note that server-side support is only half of the equation for driving IPv6 adoption, as end user connections need to support it as well. (In reality, it is a bit more complex than that, but server and client side support across applications, operating systems, and network environments are the two primary requirements. From a network perspective, implementing IPv6 also brings a number of other benefits .) By analyzing the IP version used for each request made to Cloudflare, aggregated throughout the year, we can get insight into the distribution of traffic by the various versions of the protocol.

At a global level, 28.5% of IPv6-capable (“ dual-stack ”) requests were made over IPv6, up from 26.4% in 2023 . India was again the country with the highest level of IPv6 adoption, at 68.9%, carried in large part by 94% IPv6 adoption at Reliance Jio , one of the country’s largest Internet service providers. India was followed closely by Malaysia , where 59.6% of dual-stacked requests were made over IPv6 during 2024, thanks to strong IPv6 adoption rates across leading Internet providers within the country. IPv6 adoption in India was up from 66% in 2023 , and in Malaysia, it was up from 57.3% last year . Saudi Arabia was the only other country with an IPv6 adoption rate above 50% this year, at 51.8%, whereas that list also included Vietnam , Greece , France , Uruguay , and Thailand in 2023. Thirty four countries/regions, including many in Africa, still have IPv6 adoption rates below 1%, while a total of 96 countries/regions have adoption rates below 10%.

Global distribution of traffic by IP version in 2024

Countries/regions with the largest shares of IPv6 traffic in 2024

The top 10 countries ranked by Internet speed all had average download speeds above 200 Mbps. Spain was consistently among the top locations across measured Internet quality metrics.

As more and more of our everyday lives move online, including entertainment, work, education, finance, shopping, and even basic social and personal interaction, the quality of our Internet connections is arguably more important than ever, necessitating higher connection speeds and lower latency. Although Internet providers continue to evolve their service portfolios to offer increased connection speeds and reduced latency in order to support growth in use cases like videoconferencing, live streaming, and online gaming, consumer adoption is often mixed due to cost, availability, or other issues. By aggregating the results of speed.cloudflare.com tests taken during 2024, we can get a geographic perspective on connection quality metrics including average download and upload speeds, and average idle and loaded latencies, as well as the distribution of the measurements.

In 2024 , Spain was a leader in download speed (292.6 Mbps) and upload speed (192.6 Mbps) metrics, and placed second globally for loaded latency (78.6 ms). (Loaded latency is the round-trip time when data-heavy applications are being used on the network.) Spain’s leadership in these connection quality metrics is supported by the strong progress that the country has made towards achieving the EU’s “Digital Decade” objectives , including fixed very high capacity network (VHCN) deployment, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) coverage, and 5G coverage with the latter two reaching 95.2% and 92.3% respectively. High speed fiber broadband connections are also relatively affordable, with research showing major providers offering 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps, and 1 Gbps packages, with the latter priced between €30 and €46 per month. The figures below for Spain show the largest clusters of speed measurements around the 100 Mbps mark, with slight bumps also visible around 300 Mbps, suggesting that the former package has the highest subscription rate, followed by the latter. Further, they show these connections are also relatively low latency, with 87% of idle latency measurements below 50 ms and 65% of loaded latency measurements below 100 ms, providing users with good gaming and videoconferencing/streaming experiences.

Measured download/upload speed distribution in Spain in 2024

Measured idle/loaded latency distribution in Spain in 2024

41.3% of global traffic comes from mobile devices. In nearly 100 countries/regions, the majority of traffic comes from mobile devices.

With approximately 70% of the world’s population using smartphones , and 91% of Americans owning a smartphone , these mobile devices have become an integral part of both our personal and professional lives, providing us with Internet access from nearly any place at any time. In some countries/regions, mobile devices primarily connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi, while other countries/regions are “mobile first”, where 4G/5G services are the primary means of Internet access.

Analysis of information contained with the user agent reported with each request to Cloudflare enables us to categorize it as coming from a mobile, desktop, or other type of device. Aggregating this categorization throughout the year at a global level, we found that 41.3% of traffic came from mobile devices, with 58.7% coming from desktop devices such as laptops and “classic” PCs. These traffic shares were in line with those measured in both 2023 and 2022, suggesting that mobile device usage has achieved a “steady state”. Over 77% of traffic came from mobile devices in Sudan , Cuba , and Syria , making them the countries/regions with the largest mobile device traffic share in 2024. Other countries/regions that had more than 50% of traffic come from mobile devices were concentrated in the Middle East/Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and South/Central America.

Global distribution of traffic by device type in 2024

Countries/regions with the largest shares of mobile device usage in 2024

20.7% of TCP connections are unexpectedly terminated before any useful data can be exchanged.

Cloudflare is in a unique position to help measure the health and behaviors of Internet networks around the world. One way we do this is passively measuring rates of connections to Cloudflare that appear anomalous, meaning that they are unexpectedly terminated before any useful data exchange occurs. The underlying causes of connection anomalies are varied and range from DoS attacks to quirky client behavior to third-party connection tampering (e.g., when a network monitors and selectively disrupts connections to filter content).

Connection anomalies are symptoms — visible signs that “something abnormal” is happening in a network, but the underlying root cause is not always clear from the outset. However, we can gain a better understanding by incorporating previously-reported network behaviors, active measurements and on-the-ground reports, and macro trends across networks. Additional details on such analysis can be found in the blog posts A global assessment of third-party connection tampering and Bringing insights into TCP resets and timeouts to Cloudflare Radar .

Insights into TCP connection anomalies were launched on Cloudflare Radar in September, with the plot lines in the associated graph corresponding to the stage of the TCP connection in which the connection anomalously closed (using shorthand, the first three messages we typically receive from the client in a TCP connection are “SYN” and “ACK” packets to establish a connection, and then a “PSH” packet indicating the requested resource). In aggregate globally , over 20% of connections to Cloudflare were terminated unexpectedly, with the largest share (nearly half) being closed “Post SYN” — that is, after our server has received a client’s SYN packet, but before we have received a subsequent acknowledgement (ACK) from the client or any useful data that would follow the acknowledgement. These terminations can often be attributed to DoS attacks or Internet scanning. Post-ACK (3.1% globally) and Post-PSH (1.4% globally) anomalies are more often associated with connection tampering, especially when they occur at high rates in specific networks.

Trends in TCP connection anomalies by stage in 2024

Security

6.5% of global traffic was mitigated by Cloudflare's systems as being potentially malicious or for customer-defined reasons.

To protect customers from threats posed by malicious bots used to attack websites and applications, Cloudflare mitigates this attack traffic using DDoS mitigation techniques or Web Application Firewall (WAF) Managed Rules . For a variety of other reasons, customers may also want Cloudflare to mitigate traffic using techniques like rate-limiting requests, or blocking all traffic from a given location , even if it isn’t malicious. Analyzing traffic to Cloudflare’s network throughout 2024, we looked at the overall share that was mitigated for any reason, as well as the share that was blocked as a DDoS attack or by WAF Managed Rules.

In 2024, 6.5% of global traffic was mitigated , up almost one percentage point from 2023 . Just 3.2% was mitigated as a DDoS attack, or by WAF Managed Rules, a rate slightly higher than in 2023. More than 10% of the traffic originating from 44 countries/regions had mitigations generally applied, while DDoS/WAF mitigations were applied to more than 10% of the traffic originating from just seven countries/regions.

At a country/region level, Albania had one of the highest mitigated traffic shares throughout the year, at 42.9%, while Libya had one of the highest shares of traffic that was mitigated as a DDoS attack or by WAF Managed Rules, at 19.2%. In 2023’s Year in Review blog post , we highlighted the United States and Korea. This year, the share of mitigated traffic grew to 5.0% in the United States (up from 3.65% in 2023), while in South Korea , it dropped slightly to 8.1%, down from 8.36%.

Trends in mitigated traffic worldwide in 2024

The United States was responsible for over a third of global bot traffic. Amazon Web Services was responsible for 12.7% of global bot traffic, and 7.8% came from Google.

Bot traffic describes any non-human Internet traffic, and by monitoring traffic suspected to be from bots site and application owners can spot and, if necessary, block potentially malicious activity. However, not all bots are malicious — bots can also be helpful, and Cloudflare maintains a list of verified bots that includes those used for things like search engine indexing, performance testing, and availability monitoring . Regardless of intent, we analyzed where bot traffic was originating from in 2024, using the IP address of a request to identify the network ( autonomous system ) and country/region associated with the bot making the request. Cloud platforms remained among the leading sources of bot traffic due to a number of factors. These include the ease of using automated tools to quickly provision compute resources, the relatively low cost of using these compute resources in an ephemeral manner, the broadly distributed geographic footprint of cloud platforms, and the platforms’ high-bandwidth Internet connectivity.

Globally , we found that 68.5% of observed bot traffic came from the top 10 countries in 2024, with the United States responsible for half of that total, over 5x the share of second place Germany. (In comparison to 2023, the US share was up slightly, while Germany’s was down slightly.) Among cloud platforms that originate bot traffic, Amazon Web Services was responsible for 12.7% of global bot traffic, and 7.8% came from Google. Microsoft, Hetzner, Digital Ocean, and OVH all also contributed more than a percent each.

Global bot traffic distribution by source country in 2024

Global bot traffic distribution by source network in 2024

Globally, Gambling/Games was the most attacked industry, slightly ahead of 2023’s most targeted industry, Finance.

The industries targeted by attacks often shift over time, depending on the intent of the attackers. They may be trying to cause financial harm by attacking ecommerce sites during a busy shopping period, gain an advantage against opponents by attacking an online game, or make a political statement by attacking government-related sites. To identify industry-targeted attack activity during 2024, we analyzed mitigated traffic for customers that had an associated industry and vertical within their customer record. Mitigated traffic was aggregated weekly by source country/region across 19 target industries.

Companies in the Gambling/Games industry were, in aggregate, the most attacked during 2024 , with 6.6% of global mitigated traffic targeting the industry. The industry was slightly ahead of Finance, which led 2023’s aggregate list. (Both industries are shown at 6.6% in the Summary view due to rounding.) Gambling/Games sites saw the largest shares of mitigated traffic in January and the first week of February, possibly related to National Football League playoffs in the United States, heading into the Super Bowl .

Attacks targeting Finance organizations were most active in May, reaching a peak of 15.3% of mitigated traffic the week of May 13. This is in line with the figure in our DDoS threat report for Q2 2024 that shows that Financial Services was the most attacked industry by request volume during the quarter in South America and the Middle East region.

As we have seen in the past, peak attack activity varied by industry on a weekly basis. The highest peaks for the year were seen in attacks targeting People & Society organizations (19.6% of mitigated traffic, week of January 1), the Autos & Vehicles industry (29.7% of mitigated traffic, week of January 15), and the Real Estate industry (27.5% of mitigated traffic, week of August 26).

Global mitigated traffic share by industry in 2024, summary view

Log4j remains a persistent threat and was actively targeted throughout 2024.

In December 2021, we published a series of blog posts about the Log4j vulnerability , highlighting the threat that it posed, our observations of attempted exploitation, and the steps we took to protect customers. Two years on, in our 2023 Year in Review , we noted that even as an older vulnerability, Log4j remained a top target for attacks during 2023, with related attack activity significantly higher than other commonly exploited vulnerabilities.

In 2024, three years after the initial Log4j disclosure, we found that Log4j remains an active threat. This year, we compared normalized daily attack activity for Log4j with attack activity for Atlassian Confluence Code Injection, a vulnerability we examined in the 2023 Year in Review , as well as aggregated daily attack activity for multiple CVEs related to Authentication Bypass and Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities published in 2024.

Log4j attack activity appeared to trend generally upwards across the year, with several significant spikes visible during the first half of the year, and then again in October and November. In terms of the difference in activity, Log4j ranges from approximately 4x to over 20x the activity seen for Atlassian Confluence Code Injection, and as much as 100x the aggregated activity seen for Authentication Bypass or Remote Code Injection vulnerabilities.

Global attack activity trends for commonly exploited vulnerabilities in 2024

Routing security, measured as the share of RPKI valid routes and the share of covered IP address space, continued to improve globally throughout 2024.

As the routing protocol that underpins the Internet, Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) communicates routes between networks, enabling traffic to flow between source and destination. BGP, however, relies on trust between networks, and incorrect information shared between peers, whether or not it was shared intentionally, can send traffic to the wrong place, potentially with malicious results . Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) is a cryptographic method of signing records that associate a BGP route announcement with the correct originating autonomous system (AS) number, providing a way of ensuring that the information being shared originally came from a network that is allowed to do so. (It is important to note that this is only half of the challenge of implementing routing security, because network providers also need to validate these signatures and filter out invalid announcements to prevent sharing them further.)

Cloudflare has long been an advocate for routing security, including being a founding participant in the MANRS CDN and Cloud Programme and providing a public tool that enables users to test whether their Internet provider has implemented BGP safely. Building on insights available in the Routing page on Cloudflare Radar, we analyzed data from RIPE NCC's RPKI daily archive to determine the share of RPKI valid routes (as opposed to those route announcements that are invalid or whose status is unknown ) and how that share has changed over the course of 2024, as well as determining the share of IP address space covered by valid routes. The latter metric is of interest because a route announcement covering a significant amount of IP address space (millions of IPv4 addresses, for example) has a greater potential impact than an announcement covering a small block of IP address space (hundreds of IPv4 addresses, for example).

At a global level during 2024, we saw a 6.4 percentage point increase (from 43.4% to 49.8%) in valid IPv4 routes, and a 3.2 percentage point increase (from 53.7% to 56.9%) in valid IPv6 routes. Given the trajectory, it is likely that over half of IPv4 routes will be RPKI valid by the end of calendar year 2024. Looking at the global share of IP address space covered by valid routes, we saw a 4.7 percentage point increase (from 38.9% to 43.6%) for IPv4, and a 3.3 percentage point increase (from 57.6% to 60.9%) for IPv6.

Shares of global RPKI valid routing entries by IP version in 2024

Shares of globally announced IP address space covered by RPKI valid routes in 2024

Spain started 2024 with less than half of its routes (both IPv4 and IPv6) RPKI valid. However, the share of valid routes grew significantly on February 15, when AS12479 (Orange Espagne) signed records associated with 98% of their IP address prefixes that were previously in an “unknown” (or NotFound) state of RPKI validity , thus converting these prefixes from unknown to valid. That drove an immediate increase for IPv4 to 76%, reaching 81% validity by December 1, and an immediate increase for IPv6 to 91%, reaching 92.9% validity by December 1. A notable change in covered IP address space was observed in Cameroon , where covered IPv4 space more than doubled at the end of January, growing from 32% to 82%. This was due to AS36912 (Orange Cameroun) signing records associated with all of their IPv4 address prefixes, changing the associated IP address space to RPKI valid.

IPv4 and IPv6 shares of RPKI valid routes for Spain in 2024

Share of IPv4 address space covered by RPKI valid routes for Cameroon in 2024

Email Security

An average of 4.3% of emails were determined to be malicious in 2024.

Despite the growing enterprise use of collaboration/messaging apps, email remains an important business application and is a very attractive entry point into enterprise networks for attackers. Attackers will send targeted malicious emails that attempt to impersonate an otherwise legitimate sender (such as a corporate executive), that try to get the user to click on a deceptive link, or that contain a dangerous attachment, among other types of threats. Cloudflare Email Security protects customers from email-based attacks, including those carried out through targeted malicious email messages. During 2024 , an average of 4.3% of emails analyzed by Cloudflare were found to be malicious. Aggregated at a weekly level, spikes above 14% were seen in late March, early April, and mid-May. We believe that these spikes were related to targeted “backscatter” attacks, where the attacker flooded a target with undeliverable messages, which then bounced the messages to the victim, whose email had been set as the reply-to: address.

Global malicious email share trends in 2024

Attackers use a variety of techniques, which we refer to as threat categories, when they use malicious email messages as an attack vector. These categories are defined and explored in detail in our phishing threats report . In our analysis of malicious emails, we have found that such messages may contain multiple types of threats. In reviewing a weekly aggregation of threat activity trends for these categories, we found that, averaged across 2024 , 42.9% of malicious email messages contained deceptive links, with the share reaching 70% at times throughout the year. Activity for this thread category was spiky, with low points seen in the March to May timeframe, and a general downward trend visible from July through November.

Identity deception was a similarly active threat category, with such threats also found in up to 70% of analyzed emails several weeks throughout the year. Averaged across 2024, 35.1% of emails contained attempted identity deception. The activity pattern for this threat category appears to be somewhat similar to deceptive links, with a number of the peaks and valleys occurring during the same weeks. At times, identity deception was a more prevalent threat in analyzed emails than deceptive links, as seen in the graph below.

Among other threat categories, extortion saw the most significant change throughout the year. After being found in 86% of malicious emails during the first week of January, its share gradually trended lower throughout the year, finishing November under 10%.

Global malicious email threat category trends for Deceptive Links and Identity Deception in 2024

Over 99% of the email messages processed by Cloudflare Email Security from the .bar, .rest, and .uno top level domains (TLDs) were found to be either spam or malicious in nature.

In March 2024, we launched a set of email security insights on Cloudflare Radar , including visibility into so-called “dangerous domains” — those top level domains (TLDs) that were found to be the sources of the most spam or malicious email among messages analyzed by Cloudflare Email Security. The analysis is based on the sending domain’s TLD, found in the From : header of an email message. For example, if a message came from [email protected] , then example.com is the sending domain, and .com is the associated TLD.

In aggregate across 2024 , we found that the .bar , .rest , and .uno TLDs were the “most dangerous”, each with over 99% of analyzed email messages characterized as either spam or malicious. (These TLDs are all at least a decade old, and each sees at least some usage, with between 20,000 and 60,000 registered domain names .) Sorting by malicious email share, the .ws ccTLD (country code top level domain) belonging to Western Samoa came out on top, with over 90% of analyzed emails categorized as malicious. Sorting by spam email share, .quest is the biggest offender, with over 88% of emails originating from associated domains characterized as spam.

TLDs originating the largest total shares of malicious and spam email in 2024

Conclusion

The Internet is an amazingly complex and dynamic organism, constantly changing, growing, and evolving.

With the Cloudflare Radar 2024 Year In Review , we are providing insights into the change, growth, and evolution that we have measured and observed throughout the year. Trend graphs, maps, tables, and summary statistics provide our unique perspectives on Internet traffic, Internet quality, and Internet security, and how key metrics across these areas vary around the world and over time.

We strongly encourage you to visit the Cloudflare Radar 2024 Year In Review microsite and explore the trends for your country/region, and to consider how they impact your organization so that you are appropriately prepared for 2025. In addition, for insights into the top Internet services across multiple industry categories, we encourage you to read the companion Year in Review blog post, From ChatGPT to Temu: ranking top Internet services in 2024 .

